Loki season 2 will be even weirder than the first season, promises producer

Loki season 2 is going to be weird, executive producer Kevin Wright has promised.

The first season of the show saw everything from a trip to Pompeii to a giant talking clock, so this is a particularly intriguing tease for the second installment.

"We made a weird show [in season 1], and people responded to how weird it was," Wright told Entertainment Weekly. "So, we wanted to push it further."

We already know that we'll catch up with Sylvie working at McDonald's, which is strange enough – but we can't wait to see how the second season will top actual Alligator Loki.

Footage of the new season was recently screened at D23, revealing that the new episodes pick up immediately after the season 1 finale. Nobody recognizes the God of Mischief as he runs to escape the TVA, ultimately ending up apparently glitching back into his own timeline.

Kang the Conqueror is set to be the season's big bad, after the season 1 finale revealed the villain had taken control of the TVA.

Tom Hiddleston is returning as Loki, with Sophia Di Martino back as Sylvie. Joining the line-up is Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan, while Owen Wilson will once again play Mobius, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw will return as Ravonna Renslayer.

"His job is basically every piece of tech, every computer, every thing that is running at the TVA," Wright revealed of Quan's character OB. "He either designed it, or he fixes it and keeps it running."

Loki season 2 arrives on Disney Plus this October 6. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.