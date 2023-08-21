Loki season 2 reveals why Sylvie is working at McDonald's

Even variants of the god of mischief need jobs, it turns out. The first trailer for Loki season 2 confirmed that Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) had picked up a gig at McDonald's in the '80s, but we weren't quite sure why. That is, until series producer Kevin Wright shared some new insight.

"This character had been on a decades-long, maybe centuries-long revenge mission, and the classic trope of those stories is that it’s all-consuming and she’s not thinking about what comes next," Wright told Fast Company in a new report about Marvel's collaboration with the fast food giant, recalling a conversation he had with Di Martino after season 1 wrapped. "Now she has this moment of opportunity, where is she going to go?" Di Martino's response? "She’d probably be pretty hungry."

"When we stayed in the view of character, this woman who went on the run as a child, had been running through time, a fugitive of time, living in apocalypses, never being able to relax or slow down, the novelty of walking into a 1980s McDonald’s looked appealing," Wright continued. "You play a Little League game and go to McDonald’s. You go to a kid’s birthday party at McDonald’s. Someone like Sylvie would never have experienced that, and would be really taken by that."

The new installment of the Marvel series sees Tom Hiddleston return as the titular trickster, along with returning cast members Owen Wilson as TVA employee Mobius and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer. Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan joins season 2 as new character OB, another agent of the TVA.

Loki season 2 arrives on Disney Plus on October 6. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date on the MCU with our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.