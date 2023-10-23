Loki season 2 hid the perfect link to Ant-Man 3 in Victor Timely’s lab

Loki season 2 has been absolutely packed with Easter eggs so far, but this Ant-Man one might be the best yet.

In Loki season 2 episode 3, Victor Timely heads to his laboratory in Wisconsin, which is full of his inventions. Among the projects you can see in the background is an Arc Reactor prototype, as well as a lot of indecipherable calculations. However, as one Redditor pointed out, it's what Timely calls "the culmination of [his] life's work" that is the most interesting.

At first glance, it looks like a spherical device that can open and close, as it ticks like a clock. However, it seems to actually be Kang's ship from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is capable of traveling the multiverse. Have a look at the two next to each other below, to see what you think.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

The link was first spotted by user Suspicious-Catch3112 on Reddit, who shared the insight along with the caption: "Just realized this from episode 3…" Naturally, the Marvel community has been fascinated by the link, with some spotting it and others just making the connection too.

"Exactly. The moment I saw it, I knew that was Kang's Multiversal Drive in miniature," replied one as another commented: "There is any possibility that we see the full power of Multiversal Chair in the future."

Meanwhile, a third pointed out how this could signal something much bigger: "There's a pretty interesting (and IMO probably true) theory that this is the original [He Who Remains] and [Renslayer] started the multiverse war again by giving him the book."

However, another pointed out that they think this is just a reference to the MCU, rather than something with wider meaning. "That's a neat little nod," they replied. "Ironically though, the part I'm enjoying the most about Loki S2 is that I'm not constantly on the lookout for continuity nods or references. I'm genuinely invested in this story and characters, and I don't care how it all fits together in the MCU."

So, is it a neat Easter egg or a set-up for the rest of Marvel Phase 5? The jury is out. But whatever your feelings, it certainly seems like a lot is going on in the background of Loki season 2.

If you need a few guides to get your head around it all ahead of the next episode on Disney Plus, check out our coverage of: