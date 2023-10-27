Loki season 2 finally revealed who was ringing the phone in episode 1 – and it's not as dramatic as fans hoped

Warning! This episode contains spoilers for Loki season 2 episode 4. If you've yet to catch up, and don't want to know what happens, turn back now!

Loki season 2 has finally revealed who was calling the titular God of Mischief at the end of episode 1, and well, it's not quite as exciting as fans might've hoped. Thanks to the Marvel show's super timey wimey latest installment, viewers now know that it was simply a giggle-worthy gag, with Ke Huy Quan's O.B. at the other end of the line.

We know a LOT has happened since then, including the destruction of the TVA and (seemingly) everyone in it, but if you can cast you minds back to 'Ouroboros', you'll remember that towards its conclusion, Loki slips further along the timeline to the near-future. He hears a phone ringing and heads towards it, but doesn't pick up.

Since then, fans have taken to social media to speculate as to who the mystery caller could be, with many suggesting that it was a future version of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) – or, perhaps, someone or something more sinister. While episode 4 did reveal that they were kind of on the right track, with Present Loki pruning his time-slipping self in the past, it was actually O.B. calling Present Loki, who was on a mission to shut down Miss Minutes, to see what was taking him so long. The Temporal Loom was about to implode and kill them all, so we can't really blame him for his impatience...

"That ominous and creepy phone call just being O.B. checking in on them is so funny," one amused watcher wrote on Twitter.

