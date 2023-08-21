Loki, WandaVision, and The Mandalorian become the first Disney Plus series to get physical releases

Three popular Disney Plus series are getting special physical releases – and we want them right now.

Loki season 1, WandaVision, and The Mandalorian seasons 1 and 2 are set to be released nationally on Blu-ray Steelbook with collectible brand-new box art as well as collectible concept art cards. Each title will be available for pre-order on August 28.

The Loki physical release contains a plethora of fun bonus material, including the official TVA orientation video hosted by Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), a blooper/outtake reel, a segment on season 1's production design that provides a sneak peek at season 2, Marvel's Assembled: The Making of Loki, and two deleted scenes: one that sees Mobius review some moments from Loki’s timeline, in which Frog Thor makes an appearance during Loki’s coronation, and another that sees Loki hold Sylvie hostage against the TVA in a standoff. Disney has not yet released the details for the other series releases.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

WandaVision previously made headlines as the first Disney Plus series to receive a physical release – but it wasn't what we thought. The announced SteelBook, created by independent home entertainment company Manta Lab, contained no Blu-ray or DVD disc of the actual series... nor was it an officially licensed Marvel or Disney product.

Fans will be able to own physical copies of Loki season 1 on September 26, WandaVision on November 28, and The Mandalorian seasons 1 and 2 on December 12 – just in time for the holidays.

Loki season 2 premieres October 6 on Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.