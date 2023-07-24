It seems like WandaVision may be making history as the first MCU TV series to get a physical release (albeit unofficial), over two and half years after its initial release on Disney Plus – but there's one stumbling block. The physical release won't actually contain a disc, Blu-ray, DVD, or otherwise.

This tactic is becoming more common in the games industry, with titles like PlayStation's God of War: Ragnarok also releasing without a disc. These releases often contain a download code instead, but there's no clue as to whether WandaVision's steelbook would contain anything similar.

Instead, buyers will reportedly get a steelbook and full slip, with an envelope, folder, character cards, and postcards, and it's currently available to pre-order (via The Direct). The reason it doesn't have a disc is because it's currently "pending licensor approval" from Marvel Studios, as Bill Hunt from Digital Bits confirmed via Twitter. This means right now it's an unofficial product, which is being produced by independent home entertainment company Manta Lab.

WandaVision was the first title to kick off the MCU's small-screen output on Disney Plus in January 2021, starring Elizabeth Olson as Wanda Maximoff (AKA Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany as Vision. The series kickstarted the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and a spin-off series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, about Kathryn Hahn's character, is on its way.

Eight more TV shows followed, with the most recent, Secret Invasion, currently airing. Starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, the series follows Fury's fight against a band of shapeshifting Skrulls who are attempting to impersonate powerful world leaders and infiltrate Earth from the inside.

The finale of Secret Invasion hits Disney Plus this Wednesday. For more from the MCU, make sure you're up to date with our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.