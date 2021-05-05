Loki is coming to Disney Plus slightly earlier – and on Wednesdays

Loki has one last trick up its sleeve. The latest Marvel Phase 4 Disney Plus series has a slightly earlier release date, as well as a change in plan for those expecting new episodes to hit every Friday as was the case with WandaVision and Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

"Wednesdays are the new Fridays," Tom Hiddleston says in a new Loki featurette. We’ll need some convincing on that front, but the middle of the week is now going to be far more bearable. Starting Wednesday, June 9, we’re getting a new episode of Loki every Wednesday for six weeks. That’s two days earlier than the previous release date of June 11.

Wednesdays are the new Fridays 🗓 Mark your calendars for new episodes of Marvel Studios' #Loki, streaming Wednesdays starting June 9 on @DisneyPlus.

Presumably, the Loki shift is to sidestep any potential clash with Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson’s standalone movie is out in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access on July 9.

Trust Loki to start messing around with times and dates. His upcoming Disney Plus series follows the God of Mischief (well, 2012’s God of Mischief) in a post-Avengers: Endgame escapade that sees him make off with the Space Stone and unwittingly into the clutches of the Time Variance Authority – and Owen Wilson’s delightfully named Mobius M. Mobius.

From there, as recent Loki trailers have shown, the trickster is seen jumping through time and space, righting various wrongs. There might even be a Lady Loki sighting hiding in one of the new teasers. We’ll find out soon enough, starting June 9.

