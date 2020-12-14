Who’s the mysterious woman in the Loki trailer? Fans think Black Widow is making a Marvel return

The Loki trailer that was revealed during the Disney Investor stream was a surprise in and of itself – but trust the God of Mischief to have a few tricks and surprises up his sleeve.

Towards the end of the trailer for the Disney Plus series, a mysterious woman can be spotted sat down near some pipes while lights surround her.

Of course, fans – now adjusted to searching every frame for MCU clues – were sent into overdrive. The prevailing theory being that it was Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow coiled and ready for action.

It’s not a stretch to suggest Loki would bump into Black Widow at some stage. After all, Tom Hiddleston’s trickster is already seen bouncing around time – including 2012’s Avengers Assemble – in the trailer. Couple that with the purple-hued environment looking decidedly similar to Nat’s final resting place in Avengers: Endgame and it appears to be a watertight theory.

However, there’s another woman in the frame – Sophia Di Martino’s unknown character. She was previously spotted in set photos in a costume that indicates we’re seeing Lady Loki being pulled from the comics and into Marvel’s on-screen adventures.

That would certainly be more likely than having Black Widow return after her story is seemingly being tied away with her own standalone movie this May. Or maybe, just maybe, Kevin Feige and company are taking a leaf out of the Asgardian’s playbook and confusing us until the very end.

We’ll find out when Loki hits Disney Plus this May. For more on Marvel’s future, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4.