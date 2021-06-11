Loki episode 2 runtime is even longer than the premiere

Are you ready for even more mayhem from the God of Mischief? The Loki episode 2 runtime has been revealed – and it’s even longer than the first episode.

Discussing Film’s Diego Andaluz says the second episode runs for a whopping 54 minutes. That makes it the joint second longest MCU series episode yet, beating all of WandaVision’s runtimes and being topped only by Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s 61-minute penultimate episode.

I’m sure many will be happy to hear this: I can confirm that the runtimes of #LOKI’s first two episodes are the two longest initial episodes in the #MCU! EPISODE 1: 51 minEPISODE 2: 54 min While that’s all I can share for now, my thoughts on LOKI will drop in about an hour! pic.twitter.com/LXc5OCBGZnJune 6, 2021 See more

With how much Loki already crammed into its premiere, the episode 2 runtime hints at a show that is going to be comfortably hovering around the hour mark every single week across June and July on Disney Plus. At the current rate, it’ll have the longest combined runtime of any Marvel series to date.

It already has a lot to answer, too. The Loki episode 1 ending has the TVA chasing after an unknown Loki variant, with everyone from Lady Loki to King Loki being mooted as possible suspects. The premiere was also packed with everything from a potential Secret Wars set-up to a Kang the Conqueror Easter egg, and even a fan theory that everything we’ve been told is already a lie.

The show’s director Kate Herron, meanwhile, told GamesRadar+ of the scope and ambition of Loki – something we now know is matched by the pair of opening runtimes.

"We're getting to set up this whole new part of the MCU," Herron said. “And across the show, I think, honestly, that it was always like, go weirder or be very ambitious with the story. I mean, they just wanted us to tell the best story we could for Loki."

