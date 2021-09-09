Lego Super Mario 64 Question Block set unfolds into an impressive diorama

A Super Mario 64 Lego Set has been revealed by Nintendo.

Just below, you can check out the newly-unveiled Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block, whose debut came earlier today on September 9. It's not entirely obvious what the new product even is at first, but the Block itself actually folds out into a pretty sizeable diorama, with everything you'd expect from Super Mario 64.

Are you ready to find Princess Peach? Open the LEGO Super Mario 64 ? Block and here we go! Open the LEGO Super Mario Block and relive the adventure!

The entire Lego Super Mario 64 set boasts ten mini figures, including Mario, Yoshi, Princess Peach, King Bob-omb, Chain Chomp, Big Bully, Mr. I, Lakitu, penguin, and baby penguin. That's a fair amount of characters to be included within the diorama, and is sure to really please long-time fans of the classic Nintendo game.

Once you fold the diorama out, you'll immediately see a slate of Super Mario 64 locations: Peach’s Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain and Lethal Lava Trouble. In all, the new Lego set features well over 2,000 pieces, and with the Block itself standing at just over 7 inches, it's sure to be a standout collector's item.

Right now, the Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block is retailing for $169.99/£159.99. There's not even that much time to wait until the final product is shipping to your home, as the full set releases worldwide early next month on October 1. Lego Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course and Bowser's Airship just launched last month in August, and this is one impressive way to follow up both sets.

