Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga says 1,000+ Kyber Bricks weren't enough, adds 34 more

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga now has even more Kyber Bricks thanks to a new patch.

The new patch for the latest Lego game went live yesterday. Included in the update for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are 34 brand new Kyber Bricks for players to collect throughout the nine movies and their massive worlds, as if well over 1,000 Bricks wasn't enough in the first place.

The latest patch for @LSWGame has gone live on all platforms!This patch has resolved the major story blocking issues, AND we've added additional Capital ships.We want to thank you all for your patience.You can find the patch notes here https://t.co/woOXqaxvHL pic.twitter.com/ek9WegQ0VzMay 19, 2022 See more

In terms of new content though, the Kyber Bricks aren't the only addition to The Skywalker Saga via the new patch. There's also the Fulminatrix, Home One, Invisible Hand, and Venator Capital Ships to take in on the game, all of which can be found flying throughout the reaches of space for you to take on and add to your collection.

There's also numerous fixes for "stability, quality, progression and performance issues" throughout The Skywalker Saga in the new patch. Rounding out the update are fixes for Maz Kanata not being present during the Friends of the Resistance mission, level triggers for the High Ground mission not appearing, and the camera being stuck during the Green Harvest mission.

This isn't the first time The Skywalker Saga has received a new round of content since it launched. Earlier this month, characters from The Bad Batch and The Mandalorian made their post-launch debut in the expansive game, adding to the already-massive character roster.

