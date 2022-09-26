Lego Mandalorian ship gets an upgrade with new Ultimate Razor Crest model

A new Lego Mandalorian Razor Crest has been unveiled, and it's due to launch in just a few days.

Set for release this October 7 (or October 3 if you're a Lego VIP member), the Lego Mandalorian Razor Crest is an Ultimate Collector Series version of the ship that measures 72cm in length. That's twice the size of the original Razor Crest model - by comparison, it only hit 32cm.

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Razor Crest will set you back $599.99 direct from Lego or £519.99 via the UK store. This is in line with other Ultimate Collector Series kits, many of which feature on our best Lego sets guide thanks to their hyper-detailed builds.

While the new Lego Razor Crest is a lot more expensive than the old version (dubbed 'The Mandalorian Bounty Hunter Transport'), it's also much more intricate thanks to a total of 6,187 pieces compared to the original's 1,023. This one's also truer to scale and features more mini-figures. To be precise, you're getting the Mandalorian, Grogu, AKA Baby Yoda, the kindly Kuiil on a Blurrg, and Mythrol (that criminal Mando captured in the show's first episode).

It might end up being the only version of shelves before long, too. Although it hasn't officially been slated for retirement, rumors from the likes of BrickHeadz claim that the old Mandalorian Bounty Hunter Transport / Razor Crest will bow out in 2023. Because it's a lot cheaper ($139.99 at the Lego store (opens in new tab) or £119.99 (opens in new tab) from the UK site), you might want to grab it sooner than later if the new Razor Crest's price makes you wince - it could join other Lego Star Wars sets in the vault by this time next year.

This will certainly make one of the better Star Wars gifts of 2022.