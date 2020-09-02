Labor Day TV sales 2020 - get money off Sony, LG, Samsung, and more

Labor Day TV sales have already begun ahead of the September 7 holiday, and some of them are more than worth investigating. Indeed, you can save up to $250 on top-quality brands like LG, Sony, Samsung, and beyond if you act fast.

Labor Day TV sales: See the latest deals and offers

Chief among the Labor Day TV sales is this 55-inch Sony 4K Smart TV for just $598 on Amazon instead of $800. Besides being a weighty $200 reduction, it's excellent value for a decently-sized screen. This one will last quite some time and is perfect if you wanted to watch Mulan 2020 this weekend.

Next up is a 58-inch Samsung QLED 4K HDR screen for $797.99 (was $898) at Dell. Besides being a clean $100 saving, you're getting a good-sized panel from a highly respected manufacturer.

If you really want to future-proof yourself, this 70-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV from LG is sitting pretty at $679.99 via Best Buy - a fair $250 less than normal. That's more than big enough to show off next-gen games at their best when PS5 and Xbox Series X launch at the end of the year.

These aren't the only choices on offer, of course. There are plenty of great panels to choose from right now thanks to the Labor Day TV sales, and we've listed some of our favorites below.

It's a good idea to snap them up before they vanish, though; a few of the best discounts have already gone. Move fast to avoid disappointment!

Insignia 55-inch 4K TV | $430 $349.99 at Best Buy

Insignia TVs are known for their value, and this particular model doesn't disappoint with a hefty reduction that brings it down to $350. It's not necessarily going to match the quality of a Samsung or Sony equivalent, but it's good for the price and a great budget option for those after 4K clarity.

Sony 55-inch 4K TV (X750H) | $800 $598 on Amazon

Now we're talking. Sony is well known for their excellent TVs, so getting one for $200 less than normal (and at this size) isn't to be ignored. With a Triluminos display, you'll get superb picture-quality and fantastic colors. This one comes highly recommended.

Samsung 58-inch QLED 4K TV | $898 $797.99 at Dell

Samsung are among the best in the business when it comes to TVs, so being able to get this 58-inch one for $100 less isn't an opportunity to be missed. This particular model features Quantum HDR from Samsung, providing top-quality color range.

Sony 65-inch 4K TV (X900H) | $1,398 $1,198 at Dell

Sony is another well-respected brand when it comes to TV deals, so this $200 saving on a 65-inch monster display is a great opportunity you should consider if you can. We're not sure how long it'll last, so best act fast if you want to avoid being disappointed.

LG 70-inch 4K TV (UN7370) | $900 $679.99 at Best Buy

If you wanted a larger screen, this LG panel is definitely a contender. Besides being from a great manufacturer known for excellence in TVs, a quad-core processor, ThinQ AI, and Active HDR make it a real bargain.

Hisense 75-inch 4K TV (H65 Series) | $650 $499.99 at Best Buy

This is cracking value for such a massive TV; 75 inches of screen at just $500 isn't bad going at all. Although it's not necessarily as good as a similarly-sized Sony or LG display, it's still very respectable and will serve you well.

And that's just about it for the top Labor Day TV sales. We'll keep this page updated as and when more offers appear, so bookmark this page and drop in every now and then to keep up with the latest deals on the best gaming TVs.

