Labor Day TV sales 2020 - save up to $220 on top brands like LG, Sony, and Samsung

Labor Day TV sales are now here, so we've been busy rounding up the best offers for the holiday. And there are more than a few of them; everything from Hisense to Sony screens are on offer across the board. If you act fast, you can save over $200 on big brands.

Labor Day TV sale: See deals and offers

Chief among the Labor Day TV sales is this 55-inch Sony 4K Smart TV for just $598 on Amazon instead of $800. Besides being a weighty $200 reduction, it's excellent value for a decently-sized screen. This one will last quite some time and is perfect if you wanted to watch Mulan 2020 this weekend.

If you really want to future-proof yourself, this 70-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV from LG is sitting pretty at $679.99 via Best Buy - a fair $250 less than normal. That's more than big enough to show off next-gen games at their best when PS5 and Xbox Series X launch at the end of the year.

These aren't the only choices on offer, of course. There are plenty of great panels to choose from right now thanks to the Labor Day TV sales, and we've listed some of our favorites below.

It's a good idea to snap them up before they vanish, though; a few of the best discounts have already gone. Move fast to avoid disappointment!

If you do miss out though, you'll hopefully have better luck in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day deals and Black Friday deals events later this year.

Labor Day TV sales: 24 - 32 inches

Insignia 32-inch 720p LED TV | $170 $129.99 at Best Buy

A slightly larger version of the panel displayed above, this Insignia model offers a 32-inch LED screen and 720p HD resolution. Again, it's perfect if you're looking to cut cost or want a cheaper alternative for your living room. It's not massive, but it'll do the job nicely.View Deal

Toshiba 32-inch 720p LED Fire TV | $180 $129.99 at Best Buy

As an alternative to the Insignia TVs also listed here, this Toshiba Fire TV Edition gets you the same size screen and resolution with the addition of easy, built-in streaming. Toshiba is a slightly more up-market brand as well, so it's a reliable purchase. View Deal

Labor Day TV sales: 50 - 55 inches

Hisense 50-inch 4K TV (H65 Series) | $300 $259.99 at Best Buy

Hisense is another value-busting brand, so it's no surprise that this 50-inch 4K panel is under $300 at the moment. It's a great choice if you want a larger 4K TV without breaking the bank. You won't beat that price in terms of bang for buck.

View Deal

Insignia 55-inch 4K TV | $430 $349.99 at Best Buy

Insignia TVs are known for their value, and this particular model doesn't disappoint with a hefty reduction that brings it down to $350. It's not necessarily going to match the quality of a Samsung or Sony equivalent, but it's good for the price and a great budget option for those after 4K clarity.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 4K TV (TU7000) | $550 $499.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung TV offers one of the best ways into 4K on a large -scale without having to break the bank by going for the super premium QLED models. It's a model from this year, too, and it offers a great inch-to-dollar ratio value.View Deal

Sony 55-inch 4K TV (X750H) | $800 $598 on Amazon

Now we're talking. Sony is well known for their excellent TVs, so getting one for $200 less than normal (and at this size) isn't to be ignored. With a Triluminos display, you'll get superb picture-quality and fantastic colors. This one comes highly recommended.

View Deal

Labor Day TV sale: 65 - 75 inches

Sony 65-inch 4K TV (X900H) | $1,398 $1,198 at Dell

Sony is another well-respected brand when it comes to TV deals, so this $200 saving on a 65-inch monster display is a great opportunity you should consider if you can. We're not sure how long it'll last, so best act fast if you want to avoid being disappointed.

View Deal

LG 70-inch 4K TV (UN7070) | $650 $579.99 at Best Buy

Or to save as many dollars as you can on a larger LG screen, then this one is a great contender. For sheer size-to-dollar, bang for buck value this LG screen is possibly one of the best Labor Day TV deals going.View Deal

LG 70-inch 4K TV (UN7370) | $900 $679.99 at Best Buy

If you wanted a larger screen, this LG panel is definitely a contender. Besides being from a great manufacturer known for excellence in TVs, a quad-core processor, ThinQ AI, and Active HDR make it a real bargain.

View Deal

Hisense 75-inch 4K TV (H65 Series) | $650 $499.99 at Best Buy

This is cracking value for such a massive TV; 75 inches of screen at just $500 isn't bad going at all. Although it's not necessarily as good as a similarly-sized Sony or LG display, it's still very respectable and will serve you well.

View Deal

Samsung 75-inch 4K TV (NU6080) | $850 $799.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking to get down to business and get a massive panel, then this 75-incher is an awesome deal at just under 800 dollars. Samsung quality, and an enormous wall-filling panel? Yes, please.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch 4K QLED TV (Q60T series) | $1,600 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Another fantastic 4K panel from Samsung, this one; it gives you 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology, meaning you get a stunning picture to go with High Dynamic Range (HDR) that really boosts the quality. And because it's Samsung, you know it's going to be reliable and well built.View Deal

And that's just about it for the top Labor Day TV sales. We'll keep this page updated as and when more offers appear, so bookmark this page and drop in every now and then to keep up with the latest deals on the best gaming TVs.

Want the ultimate sound from your new TV setup? Be sure to check out the best gaming sound systems.