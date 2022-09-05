Labor Day sales see the Razer Kraken headset drop to a near record low price

The Labor Day sales and deals come in many forms, often with most folks looking to those big ticket items like TVs for bargains. However, sometimes it's a cheap or budget deal that stands out for us, and that's what we've got right now at Amazon. You can currently get the excellent Razer Kraken for a second lowest-ever price at just $33.70 (opens in new tab) (was $80).

Now, as with any 'older' bit of gaming tech, the price of the Kraken has fluctuated wildly. While we recently (two months ago) reported that it had gone down to a quite frankly ridiculous $31.99, we thought that would be a flash-in-the-pan once off, but here we are only a matter of weeks later with the price at very nearly the same point.

For added context, despite the fluctuations and age of the headset, the Kraken is still an $80 headset and earns that price tag (so to speak) through the genuine quality that it offers. Because of that it often retains its full price MSRP too - it was this full price as recently as May of this year.

This price is for the Razer-green colorway headset and this really is one of the best value gaming headset deals we've seen all year - again. Oh, how the Labor Day sales have treated us to making an $80 headset a bona fide cheap gaming headset.

In brief, the headset is good on any platform, and is solid, reliable, comfortable, and will give you some awesome audio. It might have been left behind in terms of features and new tech that the latest best gaming headset contenders offer, but true quality remains.

Today's best gaming headset deal

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken | Green | $79.99 $31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $46 - This is a great price that's only ever been better once before and is a simple recommendation for anyone needing a quality and reliably awesome headset.



More of today's best gaming headset deals

If you're after a bird's eye view of more gaming headsets then check out the below list of the latest prices on some of our favorite contenders for best PS5 headset and best Xbox Series X headset below.

For PC players, check out our guide to the best PC gaming headsets, and to continue your sales search, we're also rounding up the latest Labor Day laptop sales too.