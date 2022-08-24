The best Labor Day laptop sales in 2022

Labor Day laptop sales are nearly upon us. While discounts will officially kick off on September 5, we often see retailers launching their sales weeks in advance during holidays such as this. That means we're expecting to see more and more laptop deals lining the shelves over the next couple of weeks, as stores count down to the big day.

With new releases pushing older models' prices down even further than they have been before, and 2022's components starting to see some of their own discounts, it's all to play for in this year's Labor Day laptop sales. We're already seeing some excellent savings across the digital shelves - on everything from budget Chromebooks to premium 2-in-1 convertible behemoths.

That means there's plenty to get researching as we round the corner to Labor Day itself, particularly if you're looking to invest in a more premium machine. We're rounding up all the best pre Labor Day laptop sales we've spotted over the last week right here. Because stores often launch official sales well in advance of the real date, it's well worth keeping a close eye on current offers - if you spot a price you like there's no guarantee it will stick around for the main event.

Keep in touch, though, because we'll be bringing you all the biggest offers as soon as they hit the shelves right here as well.

Pre Labor Day laptop sales

Labor Day laptop sales under $300

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11.6-inch Chromebook | $219.99 $109 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - This budget Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook is available for just a hair over $100 at Amazon right now. That's a record low price on the Intel Celeron N4020 configuration, with previous offers only ever reaching $147. What's more, you're getting 64GB of storage in here, where we generally only see 32GB.



(opens in new tab) HP 15.6-inch laptop | $369.99 $269.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - Best Buy has a $100 discount on the 15.6-inch HP laptop right now, leaving us with an excellent $269.99 sales price on the Intel Celeron N4120 configuration. You're getting 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD inside this full-sized machine, excellent specs for lighter note taking.



(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 15.6-inch laptop | $329.99 $279.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - You're picking up a speedy Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor in this $279.99 Dell Inspiron 15 right now - we usually only see N4000-Series CPUs under the hoods of these cheaper machines. That's excellent value, then, especially considering there's still a 128GB SSD under the hood as well.



(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop | $316.99 $290.81 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $26 - It's a small saving, but this $290 sales price is actually offering excellent value considering there's an Intel 11th generation i3 processor inside alongside a 128GB SSD. Those are specs that rarely make it down to the sub-$300 position.



Labor Day laptop sales under $500

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch laptop | $499.99 $349.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - If you're after a budget laptop but still need to be able to multi-task through a few programs at a time, this $349.99 sales price on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is looking pretty strong. Best Buy's pre Labor Day laptop sales are offering $150 off this Intel i3-1115G4 configuration, packing 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.



(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 15.6-inch laptop | $449.99 $379.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - Dell's early Labor Day laptop sales also have $70 off this Intel i3 configuration of the Dell Inspiron 15. That's a premium processor, matched by the larger 256GB SSD inside and 8GB RAM.



(opens in new tab) HP 14-inch laptop | $479 $400 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $79 - A 14-inch laptop is perfect for those on the go, but who need a little more screen space than those offered by 13.3-inch machines. This HP model is down to $400 at Amazon right now, having previously stuck to this $479 MSRP for much of the summer. You'll find a Ryzen 5 processor, 256GB SSD, and 8GB RAM inside.



(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop | $529.99 $448.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $81.79 - Featuring a Ryzen 5 processor, 256GB SSD, and 8GB RAM, this Acer Aspire 5 configuration is offering up plenty of power for your cash. You're saving just over $80 here, and scoring this slimline machine for its lowest ever price.



(opens in new tab) Asus Vivobook 17.3-inch laptop | $699.99 $449.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - This Asus Vivobook is offering a unique configuration - you're getting a larger 17.3-inch display rarely seen on laptops at this price point, but also picking up 12GB RAM and a 1TB HDD. That's slower storage, but plenty of it. Combine that with the older (but still powerful) 10th generation Intel i5 processor and you've got some solid value.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 6 13.3-inch 2-in-1 laptop | $749.99 $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - You can save $250 on the Lenovo Yoga 6 at Best Buy right now. Packing a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, you're getting solid value at under $500 - all because of that luxurious 2-in-1 form factor that usually fetches a much higher price.



Labor Day laptop sales under $1,000

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 15.6-inch laptop | $699.99 $529.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $170 - You can save $170 on this Dell Inspiron 15, offiering up an excellent 512GB of SSD storage space and a larger 12GB RAM. We typically only tend to see 8GB of memory included in this price so there's plenty of value up for grabs here - particularly thanks to the 11th generation Intel i5 processor.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop | $779.99 $529.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - You don't find touchscreen laptops with 12GB RAM, a Ryzen 7 processor, and a 512GB SSD for under $550 every day. That's why this $250 discount on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is looking so strong at Best Buy this week.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch laptop | $649.99 $599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - The latest 2022 version of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is down to $599.99 at Amazon right now, thanks to a $50 discount ahead of Labor Day laptop sales. That's the first time we've seen that $649.99 MSRP buckle at this retailer, making it a particularly strong offer.



(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 14-inch laptop | $849.99 $599.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - There's a massive $250 discount on this 2-in-1 Dell Inspiron machine just weeks away from the official Labor Day laptop sales. That means you can take home the latest 12th generation Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD all in a luxurious convertible form factor for just $599.99.



(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 16 16-inch laptop | $849.99 $699.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - There's a smaller saving on this 16-inch Dell Inspiron, but that's still $150 off the $849.99 MSRP. At $699.99 you're getting a great price for a 12th generation Intel i5 processor, a massive 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD - all in that larger 16-inch form factor.



(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 13.3-inch laptop | $1,099.99 $849.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro at Amazon, returning once again to $849.99. While a record discount, we have seen such a figure next to this 12th generation i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD machine a few times over the last few months.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch 2.5K 2-in-1 laptop | $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - This beast of a Lenovo Yoga laptop is down to $899.99 at Best Buy right now, with $300 off that $1,199.99 MSRP. That means you're getting the 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop for a fantastic price - considering the 12th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 2.5K resolution.



Labor Day laptop sales over $1,000

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 14-inch laptop | $1,449.99 $1,149.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - This is a seriously powerful machine (hence the 'Plus' added to the end of the Dell Inspiron 14 name). You're not only getting a turbo charged 12th generation i7 processor under the hood, but with 16GB DDR5 RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 dedicated graphics card this is a content creation winner.



(opens in new tab) HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.5-inch touchscreen laptop | $1,749.99 $1,249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - You're saving a massive $500 on this premium HP Spectre x360 laptop at Best Buy right now - impressive considering this rig is packing a 12th generation i7 processor, 1TB SSD, and 16GB RAM. That's all packaged in a 13.5-inch convertible form factor.



(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop | $1,779.99 $1,599 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $180 - The Dell XPS 13 is a premium machine, and this is a loaded configuration. That means the $180 discount on offer right now is actually working pretty hard for you, packing a 12th generation Intel i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD into a $1,599 price tag.



Having the right gaming laptop for you is just the tip of the iceberg as far as the width of PC gaming is concerned. Take the action to the big screen with the best gaming monitors, and maximize your in-game precision with the best gaming mouse and best gaming keyboards around.