The best Labor Day TV sales in 2022

Labor Day TV sales are just around the corner, with two weeks to go until the big September 5 date. We're expecting some excellent discounts this year, as 2022's flagship models from the likes of Sony and LG mature on the shelves and previous generations start to see significant price drops.

In fact, we've already seen OLED TVs taking particularly heavy discounts in 2022 so far, with summer sales offering up some record low prices across Sony and LG's offerings. However, we wouldn't sleep on QLED technology either. We're already seeing pre Labor Day TV sales dropping these previously pricey displays down to some excellent prices.

It's time to start prepping your space for that new TV you've been saving for, then. Whether you're upgrading or simply after a larger size, we've got you covered for all of this year's discounts right here. While official Labor Day TV deals kick off the weekend before the main event, we do tend to see retailers launching their sales weeks ahead of time. That means we're in prime territory for some early savings right now, so if you spot a price you like it's well worth diving in.

You'll find all the offers we've spotted on the shelves already just below, and plenty more on how to find the biggest savings on the day further down the page.

Today's best pre Labor Day TV sales

Labor Day TV sales: 32-49 inch

Sceptre 32-inch HD TV | $138 $98 at Walmart

Save $40 - The Sceptre 32-inch HD TV is a budget buy for sure, but if you're after a cheap TV for a second room or simply as an extra display, this $98 sales price is looking particularly strong at Walmart right now. You're saving $40 here, and still securing two HDMI ports and a surround sound mode onboard.



Insignia F30 43-inch 4K UHD TV | $259.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - This 43-inch Insignia 4K TV is in Best Buy's current clearance sale, which means it's been dropped all the way down to $189.99. That's excellent value for a UHD resolution on a display packed with HDR 10 and Amazon Alexa built in.



Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4K UHD TV | $369.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This 43-inch Amazon Fire TV is certainly one to watch. While we have been seeing it priced at around $259 during sales over the last few months, we expect it to drop past $299 once Labor Day TV sales really kick into gear. Still, if you're after a budget 4K TV today, this is a solid pick at under $300.



Amazon Fire TV Omni 43-inch 4K UHD TV | $409.99 $319.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - Amazon's Omni range goes one step further than its standard Fire TV selection, packing beefier displays into more premium designs. You'll find the cheapest 43-inch model available for $319.99 right now - $90 off the $409.99 MSRP.



Labor Day TV sales: 49-59 inch

Insignia F50 55-inch 4K UHD TV | $499.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - We rarely see 55-inch displays at under $300, but this Insignia F50 is doing just that ahead of official Labor Day sales at Best Buy. You're saving $200 here and picking up the 4K TV for jus$299.99.



Toshiba C350 50-inch 4K UHD TV | $429.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - Toshiba's C350 is already a well-priced display, what with the expansive HDMI selection, and Motion Rate 120 enhancement. You're saving $130 on this 50-inch model at Best Buy right now, though, bringing it all the way down to just $299.99.



Hisense A6 55-inch 4K UHD TV | $599.99 $319.99 at Best Buy

Save $280 - This 55-inch Hisense is excellent value for money at just $319.99, thanks to a $280 discount over the $599.99 MSRP. You'll find a sleek slim-bezel design here, with Google Assistant baked in.



Hisense U6 50-inch QLED 4K TV | $529.99 $374.95 at Amazon

Save $155 - This is a brand new record low price on the 50-inch Hisense U6 QLED TV, dropping $5 cheaper than we've ever seen it before. With Fire TV built in you're still getting plenty of Alexa integrations and a glorious quantum dot panel up top as well.



TCL 6-Series 55-inch QLED 4K UHD TV | $699.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - While it's a smaller saving, this is still an excellent price on a QLED mini-LED display. That $649.99 cost offers up a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI ports, and local dimming.



Hisense U8H 55-inch ULED 4K UHD TV | $1,149.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $450 - You're getting a great price on a Hisense display with a Mini-LED panel here. You'll find a super crisp picture thanks to that display tech, and with a 120Hz refresh rate, games will feel extra smooth as well.



Labor Day TV sales: 60-85 inch

Philips 65-inch 4K UHD TV | $478 $398 at Walmart

Save $80 - You don't find 65-inch TVs for under $400 every day, so this $80 discount on the Philips PFL5766 model is working particularly hard for you at Walmart. You're picking up a whole lot of screen for your cash, with HDR10, Google Assistant, and an Android operating system.



LG 65-inch 4K UHD TV | $558 $476 at Walmart

Save $82 - LG displays usually run up quite a bill, but you'll find this 65-inch version of the UQ7070ZUE line at just $76 at Walmart this week. That's an excellent price well ahead of official Labor Day TV sales, especially considering the pedigree in this brand.



LG OLED C1 65-inch 4K UHD TV | $2,499.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon

Save $903 - The 65-inch LG OLED C1 is just $50 away from its lowest ever price at Amazon right now (and we've only ever seen a $1,549 cost once before, during a particularly brief flash). That makes this $903 discount all the more impressive ahead of official Labor Day TV sales.



How to find the best Labor Day TV deals

We're keeping this page well stocked with all the best Labor Day TV deals we come across. However, if you're going it alone there are a few tips and tricks we can send you off with.

1. Price match using the official SKU

Retailers often automatically match their prices with their competitors. However, some stores can offer wildly different costs, especially if they're less well known. You should always check that you're getting the best price possible, which means heading over to your favorite retailers and searching for your TV by its SKU.

This is the official model name that relates only to the TV you are interested in and will usually be listed after the brand, or further down the page in the specs or features section. TVs come with a lot of iterations, so it's important you make sure you're picking up the right one.

2. Know your retailers

Different stores specialize in different areas. Amazon, for example, rarely offers discounts on mid-range displays but excels in cheaper Fire-enabled TVs like Insignia and Toshiba models. However, Newegg and B&H Photo are more concerned with the premium experience, often bundling additional extras like soundbars and warranty care into big price tag items like OLED and QLED TVs.

Knowing which retailers are best for the type of screen you're looking for can make all the difference when searching for the perfect Labor Day TV sales.

3. Know your TV

If you already know which TV you're looking for, then you're half way to picking up the best deal for you. However, if you simply know a rough size and feature set you're looking for it's worth spending some time checking out the makes and models that can actually fulfil your needs.

Not only will you be finding your own Labor Day TV deals a lot quicker, but you'll also be able to tell when a price on another model is worth your time. Once you have an idea of how much each feature set costs you'll be able to weed out bad deals a lot more confidently. You can get a head-start with our guide to the best gaming TVs.

We're also rounding up all the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series 5 as well as the best 120Hz 4K TVs for those who need to upgrade their displays to match a shiny new console. Or, check out the best QLED TVs for excellent picture clarity at a mid-range price point.