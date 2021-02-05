Kevin Feige doesn't think a Marvel Star Wars crossover will happen

Marvel Studios president and MCU architect Kevin Feige doesn't see Star Wars and Marvel crossing over into the same universe any time soon.

Feige has produced every Marvel movie since 2008's Iron Man kicked off the MCU, and with the producer now working on his own Star Wars movie, it's natural for fans of both franchises to wonder if they'll ever intersect. But in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Feige poured a big bucket of icy water all over the idea.

"If you'd ask me if anything we're talking about right now was in the realm of possibility 20 years ago, I would've said, 'I don't think so,'" Feige said, referring to the Disney Plus series WandaVision. "But I really don’t think so ... I don't think there's any reason for it."

While the idea of a Marvel/Star Wars film crossover seems remote, the two have crossed paths back in Marvel's homeworld of comics. In addition to Marvel publishing Star Wars comics, Darth Vader made a surprise in-continuity appearance in the 2019 special Marvel Comics #1000. So despite Feige seemingly ruling out such an event in film and TV for now, there's at least some precedent in comics.

Feige's Star Wars movie has been in the works since 2019 and just recently found its writer in Loki showrunner Michael Waldron. As the project is still early in development, we don't have any casting news to share yet, but back when the series was announced Feige said he had approached a "major actor" for a starring role.

