Apple TV picks up Jonah Hill's next movie starring Keanu Reeves

Apple Original Films has picked up Outcome, a new movie directed by Jonah Hill and starring Keanu Reeves.

Per The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the dark comedy stars Reeves as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star "who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past."

Hill co-wrote the script with Ezra Woods and will produce the film under Hill's Strong Baby production banner.

Hill made his directorial debut in 2018 with Mid90s, a coming-of-age comedy-drama loosely based on his own childhood. Stutz, a documentary directed by Hill that follows the life and career of his therapist Dr. Phil Stutz and their conversations on mental health, their approach to therapy, and doctor-patient relationships, debuted on Netflix last year. Hill also co-wrote and starred in You People, a romantic comedy for Netflix that saw him act alongside Eddie Murphy.

Reeves just wrapped filming Ballerina, reprising his assassin role in the Ana de Armas-led John Wick spin-off about a young woman who seeks to avenge the death of her family. John Wick: Chapter 4 hit theaters on March 24 and has made $247 million at the global box office in less than two weeks after its release. Ballerina is set to arrive on June 7, 2024.

Outcome does not yet have a release date.

