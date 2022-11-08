Keanu Reeves to return as John Wick for Ballerina spin-off

Keanu Reeves is set to return as John Wick in the John Wick spin-off Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas.

According to Collider (opens in new tab), Reeves is currently on set in Prague where the film is currently in production. De Armas stars as a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family, though not other plot details have been revealed. We do know, however, that Ian McShane will return as Winston, manager of The Continental Hotel.

Reeves will star in John Wick 4, which director Chad Stahelski says will include "new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer." The first footage was shown at CinemaCon earlier this year, which showed the titular assassin kicking ass with some nunchucks and dramatically riding a horse. McShane, Laurence Fishburne, and Lance Reddick will reprise their roles, alongside newcomers Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Rina Sawayama.

De Armas hired Promising Young Woman writer/director Emerald Fennell to "punch up" the script, which was penned by John Wick 3 scribe Shay Hatten and the spin-off's director Len Wiseman.

Also forthcoming in the world of John Wick is limited series The Continental, which stars Colin Woodell as a younger version of McShane's Winston Scott.

John Wick 4 is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023. Ballerina does not have a release date. The Continental is expected to hit Amazon Prime Video in 2023.

