Ana de Armas officially starring in John Wick spin-off Ballerina

John Wick spin-off Ballerina is officially going ahead with Ana de Armas in the lead role, it was revealed at CinemaCon.

The movie is about a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family. No other casting details have been revealed yet.

Len Wiseman, who helmed 2012's Total Recall , is directing, while Army of the Dead screenwriter Shay Hatten has written the script. Hatten also wrote John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum , the movie in which the character central to Ballerina first appeared. Franchise director Chad Stahelski is on board as a producer.

Elsewhere in the Wick-verse, John Wick 4 sees Keanu Reeves return as the assassin, alongside Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Rina Sawayama. There's also a prequel TV show in the works – The Continental will center around the origins of the titular hotel where assassins from around the world come to meet, with Colin Woodell playing a younger version of McShane's character Winston Scott.

As for de Armas, she's starred in blockbusters No Time to Die and Knives Out and the Hulu thriller Deep Water opposite Ben Affleck. She'll also play Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix biopic Blonde, and she's set to star in another Netflix movie, The Gray Man, alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.