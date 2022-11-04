John Wick prequel series gets international streaming home

John Wick prequel series The Continental has found its international home. The series is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video overseas, while those watching in the US can enjoy the show on Peacock, per Deadline (opens in new tab).

The three-episode show – which is not thought to star Keanu Reeves as Wick – will follow a young Winston, who is played by Ian McShane in the movies. It will focus on the Continental, neutral ground for the Wick-verse's assassins, and see Winston's struggle to take control of the hotel.

Colin Woodell will play young Winston, while Ayomide Adegun plays a younger Charon, who in the movies is concierge of the Continental Hotel. Mel Gibson, Peter Greene, Ben Robson, Jessica Allain, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Mishel Prada, and Nhung Kate fill out the cast.

"The John Wick films have created one of the most immersive, detailed and enjoyable universes we've seen on screen in the last decade," Chris Mansolillo, director of content acquisition at Prime Video, said. "We are extremely proud to play a part in continuing to build that universe, offering viewers an insight into the origins of the infamous Continental Hotel and its incredible characters."

This isn't the only Wick spin-off in the works. The Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, will focus on a young female assassin seeking revenge on the people who killed her family.

John Wick 4, meanwhile, will release this March 24, 2023. Reeves returns as the titular character, with McShane, Laurence Fishburne, and Lance Reddick reprising their roles, while newcomers to the franchise include Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Rina Sawayama.

The Continental is expected next year. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates of 2022 and 2023.