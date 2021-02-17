Jordan Peele's upcoming secret movie casts Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya

Keke Palmer is the first confirmed cast member in Jordan Peele's upcoming secret movie, with Daniel Kaluuya also in talks to star, Deadline reports. Like the rest of the Oscar-winning director's projects, all plot details are being kept tightly under wraps (although we can guess there'll be unsettling horror aplenty), so it's unclear what roles Palmer and Kaluuya will have in the movie.

However, it's safe to say that this will be Palmer's biggest and most high-profile role since Hustlers in 2019. Starring alongside Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez, that movie follows a group of New York City strippers dealing with the fall-out of the 2008 financial crash. Palmer recently wrapped filming on the historical thriller Alice with Jonny Lee Miller, in which she plays the title role.

Kaluuya, meanwhile, will be re-teaming with Peele after working with him on his directorial debut Get Out – Kaluuya's role in the horror movie propelled the British actor to international acclaim and earned him an Academy Award nomination. Since then, he's starred in Marvel's Black Panther and recently played Fred Hampton in the biopic Judas and the Black Messiah .

The upcoming movie – due to be released on July 22, 2022 – will be Peele’s first time in the director’s chair since 2019’s Us . However, in the meantime, he’s been busy as a writer and producer on Nia DaCosta’s Candyman , a follow-up to the 1992 original movie that’s scheduled for release in August 2021. It was also recently reported that Peele is on board to produce a remake of Wes Craven’s cult horror classic The People Under the Stairs.