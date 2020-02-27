The new Candyman trailer gives us more of that Jordan Peele horror magic

Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman. The remake of the original 1992 cult classic has been brought kicking and screaming into the 21st Century thanks to director Nia DaCosta and co-writer Jordan Peele – and the first trailer shows off a terrifying taste of what to expect this June.

Unlike Halloween and its belated resurrection, this is a spiritual sequel to the original Candyman movie, not a direct one. Tony Todd, though, returns as the titular ghost looking to wreak havoc on anyone who says his name five times in the mirror.

This being a horror movie, a group of teenage girls decide to tempt fate by doing exactly that. In one blood-curdling scene in the Candyman trailer, the gang seemingly meet their end in a frenzy of crimson and buzzing flies.

The trailer also introduces the hero of the piece, Anthony, played by Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Throughout, he's tormented by Candyman's history, as well as a slowed-down cover of Destiny's Child "Say My Name". It less on the nose and more grabbing you by your nostrils and smacking you over the head, but expect to hear it everywhere for the next few months.

Still, Jordan Peele, and the entire creative team involved, have more than proved that horror continues to be back in a big way. Following the success of Get Out and Us, Candyman should have scores of people flocking to theaters. But when you get there? Don't say his name. Just in case.

Candyman hits theaters on June 12.

For more films that'll make you go bump in the night, here's our rundown of the best horror movies.