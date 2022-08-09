Joker's Zazie Beetz in talks to return for sequel Folie à Deux

Zazie Beetz is in discussions to return for the Joker sequel, according to Deadline (opens in new tab). She would reprise her role as Sophie Dumond, Arthur Fleck’s neighbor who he deludes himself into thinking he is dating in the first movie.

The sequel to the 2019 DC adaptation is entitled Joker: Folie à Deux. So far, it’s been confirmed director Todd Phillips will return, alongside Joaquin Phoenix as Fleck/Joker. We also have a release date of October 4, 2024, with filming expected to get underway in December.

Lady Gaga recently confirmed she was joining the upcoming sequel in a video on Instagram. The video featured cut-out silhouettes of her and Phoenix’s Fleck dancing to 'Cheek to Cheek', sparking further speculation that the new movie will be a musical.

Phillips has not yet confirmed who Gaga will be playing, but it seems likely she’ll star as Joker’s girlfriend Harley Quinn. The casting would align with rumors the movie will be primarily set in Arkham Asylum, which may have been where Fleck ended up at the end of the first movie.

It’s not yet clear how Dumond will factor into all of this, but Beetz recently shared her thoughts on the musical format for the sequel. "I actually think it makes wonderful sense," she told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). "I wasn’t really surprised by that. Todd [Phillips] has always had a creative approach to the character."

She explained how sometimes dancing and singing can be a cathartic experience, adding: "So I can see Arthur, who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He’s the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me."

