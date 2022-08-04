First Joker 2 plot details suggest the DC movie will be mostly set in Arkham Asylum

The first Joker 2 plot details are here – and they suggest that the upcoming DC movie will revolve around the titular villain's time at Arkham Asylum. It has already been confirmed that the film, which is set to be a sequel to Todd Phillips' gritty drama, will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck.

Towards the end of the 2019 flick, Arthur was admitted to the Gotham City psychiatric hospital. Moments before the credits roll, however, he appears to kill the doctor that was treating him before running off and being chased by guards. If The Wrap (opens in new tab)'s report turns out to be on the money, it sounds like he didn't manage to escape as the movie will predominantly take place inside the infamous establishment's walls.

Given the movie's working title, Joker: Folie à Deux – which refers to the clinical term for the 'shared madness', hallucinations, and delusions of two people – the location is hardly surprising. It also checks out with reports that Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn, who the Clown Prince of Crime first meets in Arkham.

While Joker was a violent, melancholic tale of Arthur's transformation from failed stand-up comedian to murderous menace, Joker: Folie à Deux will be a musical. Those who have seen Birds of Prey will remember Margot Robbie's Harley blocking out a beating from Ewan McGregor's Roman Sionis by slipping into a manic vision of herself performing 'Diamond's Are A Girl's Best Friend', so perhaps Joker 2 will build on that idea.

Scheduled to release in October 4, 2024, we've still got a little while to wait before we see what Warner Bros. and DC are cooking up with Joker: Folie à Deux. In the meantime, check out our breakdown of all the upcoming movies coming our way in 2022 and beyond.