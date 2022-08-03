Joker 2 starring Joaquin Phoenix gets 2024 release date

Yep, it's gonna be a musical

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker
Joker: Folie à Deux is officially set to hit theaters in 2024.

The sequel to Todd Philips' 2019 gritty drama Joker has been given a premiere date of October 4, 2024, and it's going to star a singing and dancing Joaquin Phoenix.

In a departure from the gritty drama that was Joker, Joker 2 is going to be a musical – and Lady Gaga is expected (but not confirmed) to take on the role of Harley Quinn. The term 'Folie à Deux' refers to the clinical term for the 'shared madness' between two people – in which delusions and hallucinations are believed to transfer from one person to another. Because of this, we can infer that the sequel might just be a 'Joker and Harley Quinn' type movie with the two causing an equal amount of chaos.

Set in the 1980s, the first Joker sees Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a failed party clown and aspiring stand-up comedian who embarks on a violent campaign against the wealthy residents of Gotham City. The film nabbed 11 Academy Award nominations with Phoenix winning for Best Actor, and earned over $1 billion at the global box office. According to Variety (opens in new tab), Phoenix will receive a cool $20 million for reprising the role in Folie à Deux.

The news comes just one day after Warner Bros. announced it was axing Batgirl from the HBO Max release schedule, shelving it indefinitely. The film was already in post-production.

