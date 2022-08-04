Lady Gaga is officially starring alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker 2

Lady Gaga is set to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie a Deux – and it's a musical. While this news may seem like a fever dream, the starlet herself confirmed the casting on both Twitter and Instagram with a short video depicting both her and Phoenix as old timey silhouettes – with Harley Quinn's signature heart tattoo outlined on Gaga's face. It hasn't been officially confirmed, but we can definitely infer that Gaga will be singing and dancing alongside Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.

The announcement comes just a day after Warner Bros. revealed that the sequel would have a 2024 release date.

Joker: Folie à Deux10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFLAugust 4, 2022 See more

The term 'Folie à Deux' refers to the clinical term for the 'shared madness' between two people – in which delusions and hallucinations are believed to transfer from one person to another. It took like the Phoenix and Gaga will be playing mad lovers who both wreak havoc and cause an equal amount of chaos.

The first Joker sees Phoenix as a failed party clown and aspiring stand-up comedian who embarks on a violent campaign against the wealthy residents of Gotham City. The film earned 11 Academy Award nominations, with Phoenix winning for Best Actor, and took in over $1 billion at the global box office. According to Variety (opens in new tab), Phoenix will receive a cool $20 million for reprising the role in Folie à Deux. No word yet on how much Gaga will earn for her role as Harley Quinn.

Joker: Folie à Deux is officially set to hit theaters on October 4, 2024. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.