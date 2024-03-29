It's time, Helldivers 2 community: Malevelon Creek is a liberation target for a new Major Order to take out an Automaton factory in Game Master Joel's latest plot

It all comes back to Malevelon Creek. Helldivers 2 players smashed the latest major order, and now a new one's come in to shut down an Automaton factory on planet Tibit, but we're going to have to punch through some other planets first, and the infamous Malevelon Creek is marked for liberation once again.

Helldivers 2's new Major Order came in earlier today. "OP Swift Disassembly, Phase 2: Reduce Non-Sentient Combatant Production," the in-game order reads. "Intel analysis have identified the planet Tibit as the most significant producer of illegal Automaton combatants. Liberating this planet would significantly replenish decommissioned socialists. It would also limit further theft of the planet's natural resources from future generations of inarguably sentient humans."

The truncated mission message adds: "We have identified the most significant source of Automaton combatant production. Liberation of this planet will severely impact the enemy's force replenishment capacity."

Tibit is at the end of a chain of planets in the western front, with the two active war theaters being Malevelon Creek and Ubanea for the time being. Malevelon Creek has been quietly simmering away ever since players begrudgingly lost it to the Automaton surge , and the folks at developer Arrowhead have even leaned into the meme and publicly urged players to return to the fight.

Malevelon Creek is calling for liberation! Avenge our fallen Helldivers! pic.twitter.com/AeBII0GU35March 27, 2024 See more

At the time of writing, there are about – let me just double-check this – 69 hours left to finish this 45-medal Major Order. Thanks to its supportive faction of devotees, Malevelon Creek is already 43% liberated, with some 54,729 Helldivers deployed. Ubanea, the other planet in the immediate liberation chain, has 84,396 Helldivers on the ground and is 24% liberated. Tibit itself isn't available yet, and I'm assuming we'll have to take at least these two planets, if not a fourth on the way, to unlock it. It's time, Helldivers. The creek must be freed once and for all.

