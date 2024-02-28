Malevelon Creek, Helldivers 2's most infamous planet, has been lost to the robots - but players are already fighting to retake the world they've dubbed "space Vietnam"

Malevelon Creek, Helldivers 2's most infamous Automaton planet, has sadly fallen to the robotic forces.

For weeks now, Helldivers 2 players have been banging on about a planet they've dubbed "space Vietnam," which succinctly captures just how harrowing the planet is. It's in Automaton-controlled space, and is basically a battlefield straight from hell, with some of the hardest missions in the entire game against the infamously horrible robotic forces.

The sad news today is that Super Earth's finest soldiers couldn't protect Malevelon Creek from the Automaton hordes forever despite their best efforts. As of

yesterday, February 27, Malevelon Creek was entirely overrun by the Automatons.

As you can see from the clip below, a full retreat order was issued to Helldivers 2 players on Malevelon Creek. I've never even seen a retreat order in-game before, and judging from player reactions to the message, it's a fair bet that thousands of players out there have never seen it either.

The small glimmer of hope among this terrible news is that Mort, which is located in the same space of the galaxy as Malevelon Creek, has been completely liberated from the Automatons. Funnily enough, this roughly translates to "death" in French, which has given many players a good laugh. At least there was some good to come from the massive player offensive in Automaton space.

Thankfully, the fightback against the Automaton forces on Malevelon Creek has already begun. Inexplicably, Malevelon Creek has somehow been wrestled from 100% Automaton control by players, so it's possible to return to the planet and begin the fight against the robot forces once more, in case anyone wants to put themselves through hell again.

At the time of writing, Malevelon Creek is just 0.02170% liberated from Automaton control, with just over 7,000 Helldivers currently fighting on the planet, as shown in the screenshot just below. Super Earth's forces might have thought Malevelon Creek was totally lost, but it looks like they're rising to the challenge of taking back the planet from the clutches of the Automaton forces.

(Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)

This is going to be a very long process, if Helldivers 2 players are actually intending on fully liberating Malevelon Creek - no planet has been fully liberated overnight. Let's see if they can keep up the fight in the coming days.

