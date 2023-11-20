I wish I'd waited for Black Friday PS5 deals before buying these games

Every year it's the same. I spend the final week of November ravenously hunting through Black Friday PS5 deals to surface the biggest offers on the latest games all while feeling a slight twang of regret at giving into my itch to buy on day one. 2023 has been kind to my growing physical collection, I've been melting zombies in Dead Island 2 (finally), sweating my way through Dead Space, casting all manner of the wrong spells in Hogwarts Legacy, and creeping through Baghdad in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Not wanting to miss out, I've spent a total of $329.95 to play all these games from the moment they launched. So it's difficult to realize I could have saved $135 if I'd waited for this year's Black Friday offers - and got some extra Dead Island swag in the process.

That's right, Black Friday PS5 deals are absolutely storming it right now. You'll find Star Wars Jedi: Survivor available for just $29.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon, Assassin's Creed: Mirage is down from $59.99 to $39.99 at Best Buy, the full Dead Island 2 HELL-A edition (with all the extra collectables) is now $49.99 at Amazon - that's $99.99 worth of kit for less than the price of the standard game.

Yes, some of these games were always going to be day one purchases. After all, I've been waiting for Dead Island 2 for nearly ten years - Black Friday wasn't even a thought when I pre-ordered. However, given the fact that I'm yet to take my first steps in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (it's still wearing its plastic wrap of shame) I feel that 2023 might be the year I learn my lesson for good. Games are expensive enough these days, and I'm still kicking myself for not making the most of my PS Plus subscription while I waited for those prices to drop. My eyes have been bigger than my free time allowed this year - and Black Friday PS5 deals have spelled that out plainly.

Today's best Black Friday PS5 game deals

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - While I might have ignored it for months now, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a must-play for any fans of the franchise. This $29.99 sale price is a record low, with costs only ever hitting $40 in previous sales. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed Fallen Order

✅ You're a fan of the Star Wars franchise

✅ You like story-led action games Don't buy it if: ❌ You're not a Star Wars fan Price Check: Best Buy: $34.99 | Walmart: $34.97



Dead Space Remake | $69.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $35 - Dead Space Remake certainly isn't for the faint hearted, but that half price discount might soften the blow this week. I've only ever seen this title down to $39.99 in the past (in October), and it's been at full price ever since. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed the original game

✅ You enjoy Resident Evil games

✅ You've been waiting for a discount Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like horror Price Check: Walmart: $45.19 | Amazon: OOS

Assassin's Creed: Mirage | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - The latest Assassin's Creed title has just taken its biggest price drop yet. Best Buy is serving up Mirage for just $39.99 right now, a full $20 off the $59.99 MSRP. That's impressive considering other retailers can't keep up yet. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed AC before Syndicate

✅ You prefer a more streamlined game world

✅ You don't mind a shorter game Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer the open worlds of Odyssey and Origins Price Check: Amazon: $44.99 | Walmart: $49.94

Hogwarts Legacy | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - This is a record low price on Hogwarts Legacy, with Best Buy dropping the biggest discount so far on the Warner Bros. blockbuster. At $30 off, that's certainly not one for fans to miss. Buy it if: ✅ You're a Harry Potter fan

✅ You're bored of gunplay combat

✅ You haven't played many open world games before Don't buy it if: ❌ You're not a Harry Potter fan Price Check: Amazon: OO S | Walmart: $69



Dead Island 2 HELL-A Edition (PS5) | $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is the deal that really gets me. I waited ten years, could I have waited another few months to grab all that extra merch and the game for less than the price of the standard edition? Maybe - but you don't have to grapple with that frustration. Amazon has the HELL-A Edition down to a record low price this week. Buy it if: ✅ You're a fan of the original game

✅ You want all the extra merch you can get

✅ You've got a co-op partner Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like gore Price Check: Best Buy: $65.99 | Walmart: $85.57



