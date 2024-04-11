I was almost interested in this newly announced Steam Deck rival until crypto vibes spoiled it all

It’s amazing how a single sentence can serve up a rollercoaster of emotions, especially when I’m being baited by the idea of a Steam Deck rival. In this case, the culprit was an announcement for a brand new handheld that uses PlaytronOS, an open-source Linux operating system that’ll allegedly take the fight to SteamOS and Windows. Ambitious, right? Well, the reveal also included the words ‘Web3’, so I've already accepted that this one’s for the Crypto bros.

And what a shame too, as the so-called SuiPlay0X almost sounds like something that could take on the best gaming handhelds out there, at least when you brush away the Web3 dust. Announced via Twitter, the portable pitch drowns itself in chat about how it’ll use the blockchain to provide access to the likes of the Epic Game Store, but also promises to unify all PC storefronts with a single launcher.

Okay, that’s not a completely new idea, and if you’ve got a Steam Deck OLED, you might already be using something like the Heroic Games Launcher to access EGS and GOG. But, with Playtron CEO Kirt McMaster claiming that the goal is to “extract the PC gaming ecosystem from Windows,” during an interview with Venturebeat, I’m now wondering whether the SuiPlay0x could offer more than just a software solution.

BREAKING: announcement from onstage at #SuiBasecamp: we’re excited to share the first handheld gaming device with native Web3 capabilities – the SuiPlay0X1, powered by @PLAYTR0N! pic.twitter.com/Zubhx6gyXGApril 10, 2024 See more

Perhaps I’m getting ahead of myself, but Playtron’s pitch got me thinking about last year’s new Snapdragon G series unveiling, as Qualcomm touched on the idea of bridging the gap between PC and mobile. It’s worth hammering home that the company says that the hardware side of the SuiPlay0x is theoretical for now, and Qualcomm’s vision specifically mentions using something called ‘Android+’. However, the basic principle of breaking down platform barriers appears to be similar, and if using the Asus ROG Ally has taught me anything, it’s that the handheld scene would benefit from a more unified approach (looking at you, Windows 11).

That’s not to say that Windows handhelds are a lost cause, and I still think Microsoft could make the perfect Xbox handheld with a few tweaks. The point I’m getting at is that the SuiPlay0x is using the idea of unifying platforms on handhelds as a selling point, even if the ambitions are corrupted by Crypro shenanigans. Ditching the whole Web3 thing and focussing more on the platform compatibility side of things could transform the hypothetical handheld into something truly exciting, providing access to mobile and PC games using hardware rather than streaming.

Should you wait for the SuiPlay0x?

(Image credit: Playtron)

The short answer is no, you shouldn’t wait on a handheld that uses Web3 as a core feature set. At this stage, there are portable devices out there to satiate a variety of needs, whether you’re looking to play high-spec PC games, jump into mobile romps on something fancier than a cell phone, or access all your cloud streaming accounts. The device also isn’t expected to arrive until 2025, and with no indication as to its specs or real-life abilities, chances are that sequel rivals like the next Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion GO could kick it to the curb.

That said, I’m definitely going to be keeping an eye out for the SuiPlay0x, as while I’ve less than zero interest in the blockchain side of things, I want to see how Playtron’s multiplatform efforts pan out. Even just the notion of a portable with better access to multiple storefronts could be enough to entice the likes of Microsoft to facilitate easier access to every game out there, and we might even see some rivals fulfill Qualcomm’s hybrid PC Mobile dreams.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Looking for something with more oomph? Swing by the best gaming PCs and best gaming laptops for powerhouse rigs. Alternatively, take a peek at the best Steam Deck dock if you've already got Valve's portable to hand.