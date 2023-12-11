I regret not grabbing this Nintendo Switch accessory on Black Friday - thankfully it's back on sale today

There are plenty of Nintendo Switch deals on the shelves for Christmas this year, but one sits on a newly released accessory that's caught the attention of Switchers everywhere - including mine. What's more, the CRKD Nitro Deck is now back down to its lowest ever price - one I've only previously seen over Black Friday.

In all the madness, I skipped this $10 discount (now $49.98, was $59.99 at Amazon) last month. I have my Hori Split Pad Pro wrapped around my console constantly and didn't feel the need to add another Nintendo Switch controller to my roster just yet. Since then, I've started playing Alien: Isolation, though. The gyro controls featured in the CRKD Nitro Deck (not to mention the rumble effects) would come in particularly handy here - these are both features Hori doesn't offer in its similarly priced Split Pad Pro.

So I'm diving in today - after all, the Nitro Deck has been stubborn at its $59.99 MSRP since launch - barring this drop over Black Friday. Whether you're after gifts for gamers or you're perusing the latest Christmas sales for your own setup, this is a must-see for anyone kicking off their search with some Nintendo Switch deals.

Save $10 - The CRKD Nitro Deck took its first ever price cut over Black Friday, and now we're back down to the very same record low in this week's Christmas sales. That's excellent considering this is a particularly tricked out Joy-Con replacement system that's stayed at MSRP since its launch earlier this year. Buy it if: ✅ You find Joy-Con uncomfortable

✅ You don't want to risk stick drift

✅ You still need rumble and gyro controls Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't want to bulk out your console

Should you buy the CRKD Nitro Deck?

The Nintendo Switch has two controllers vying to take over from your uncomfortable Joy-Con setup; the Nitro Deck and the Hori Split Pad Pro. Both sit at a regular $59.99 MSRP, though you'll also find the Legend of Zelda Hori set down to $49.92 at Amazon right now as well.

There are a few key features that set the Nitro Deck apart from the Split Pad Pro. The aforementioned rumble and gyro functions aren't available on Hori's model, and the Nitro Deck also offers Hall Effect thumbsticks (a more resilient design that doesn't drift over time). Both controllers pack extra remappable back buttons and all the controls you need as well.

The USB-C connection between the controller dock and the console itself could be a pain point for some - having to wiggle your console onto the port isn't as safe as the Switch's own rails that the Split Pad Pro uses. However, this connection design does mean that you can use the Nitro Deck as a separate controller when you're playing in docked mode (you'll need to pick up the full attachment set for another $30 if you want to play docked with Hori's model).

If you mostly play in handheld mode, though, and you're after a luxury feel, the Hori Split Pad Pro wins. We noticed that the Nitro Deck feels considerably cheaper in its construction, and Hori's more bulbous shape is more comfortable in the long run as well. The added bulk of the full deck also means you lose that slick Nintendo Switch feel - something that is lost with Hori's chunkier grips, but not quite so much.

Of course, we're rounding up plenty more of the best Nintendo Switch accessories. Or, if you're after more present options, check out the best Nintendo Switch gifts on the shelves right now.