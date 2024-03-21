I don't have a driver's license but I can have a pretty sick Lego X-Men X-Jet thanks to this discount

The Lego Marvel X-Men X-Jet is currently £15 off, and it makes a perfect gift for both 90s kids and uhh... actual kids.



Let me give it to you straight, dear reader. There are plenty vying for the spot of best Lego set. While there are numerous 2000+ piece epics that might entirely trounce the Lego X-Jet in scale, it manages to makes up for it in nostalgia-factor.



Luckily, if you're in the UK, you can currently get 20% off the Lego Marvel X-Men X-Jet right now, dropping the price from £74.99 to £59.99 at Amazon. This offer comes as part of Amazon's Spring Sale, so it's not going to last forever - but we'd recommend getting in there quick. This is a record low price that we haven't spotted before. The X-Jet is a newer release and it held its £75 RRP for a little while, before dropping down to £65 halfway through February where it stayed until this week's event.

If you've been enjoying X-Men '97 on Disney Plus, guess what? That's the kind of discount that will save you the equivalent of three months worth of a Disney Plus subscription. Nice.

Save £15 - This is a relatively new set but according to our price tracker, this is the best discount we've seen on the Lego Marvel X-Men X-Jet so far.



Buy if:

✅ You're an X-Men fan

✅ You want a simple build Don't buy if:

❌ You want a big ol' build that'll take up more than an evening



Price check:

This 359-piece set amounts to one rather cool looking X-Jet, and a collection of Lego Minifigures of four X-Men heroes. Wolverine, Cyclops, Rogue and Magneto are included in all their square-headed, claw handed glory.



While the Lego X-Jet is more than suitable as a simple display piece, it also has functional details like ship containers and stud shooters which make it perfect for playing with. Yeah, you can be a grown-up and play with Lego, there's no judgement here.



If you're on the hunt for more bricks on a budget, why not check out our list of the best Lego deals? Or, if you're in the market for more nerdy Lego, take a peek at our list of the best Star Wars Lego sets.