Here's where to pre-order these gorgeous God of War Ragnarok vinyl original soundtracks

Video game vinyl soundtracks have become quite the collector's item in recent years. There's something magical about sitting back, relaxing, and basking in the brilliance of music derived from one of your favorite gaming experiences. Now that option is set to become available to God of War Ragnarok fans, with the beloved sequel receiving its own limited-edition vinyl original soundtrack.

But where to find one? Well, thankfully plenty of retailers now have the God of War Ragnarok original soundtrack up for pre-order, such as Amazon for $49.98 (opens in new tab). Just before making the order, however, it's worth being aware of the different variants available depending on the retailer. Amazon, for instance, has the standard "Blue Smoke" variant vinyl soundtrack, while Walmart has an exclusive "Gold" vinyl for $46.97 (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, pre-ordering via Mondo for $60 (opens in new tab) gets you an exclusive slipcase with further color variants previously only available for Europe.

Each pre-order for the God of War Ragnarok soundtrack comes with three 150g weight discs pressed on a specific variant color (see below for further details), stunning interior displays of original concept art from the game, as well as two heavyweight cardstock lithographs displaying additional game concept art. Then to top it off, you take home an insert with a note from Sony Santa Monica game director Eric Williams and soundtrack composer Bear McCreary. Lovely stuff. A perfect accompaniment to the best PS5 accessories , you could say.

Where to pre-order God of War Ragnarok vinyl original soundtrack

(opens in new tab) God of War Ragnarok vinyl original soundtrack (Gold)| $46.97 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart is offering the God of War Ragnarok soundtrack featuring a trifold jacket with interior displays of original concept art from the game, three 150g weight discs pressed on an exclusive colored “Gold” vinyl, two heavyweight cardstock lithographs displaying additional game concept art, and an insert with a note from game director Eric Williams and soundtrack composer Bear McCreary.

(opens in new tab) God of War Ragnarok vinyl original soundtrack (Blue Smoke)| $49.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The "Blue Smoke" vinyl variant is available to pre-order at Amazon. This also includes interior displays of original concept art from the game, two heavyweight cardstock lithographs displaying additional game concept art, and an insert with a note from game director Eric Williams and soundtrack composer, Bear McCreary. UK price: £67.99 at Crash Records (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) God of War Ragnarok vinyl original soundtrack (Blue Smoke) | $49.98 at PlayStation Gear (opens in new tab)

The "Blue Smoke" vinyl variant is also available to pre-order at PlayStation Gear. Likewise, it comes with interior displays of original concept art from the game, two heavyweight cardstock lithographs displaying additional game concept art, and an insert with a note from game director Eric Williams and soundtrack composer, Bear McCreary. UK price: £67.99 at Crash Records (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) God of War Ragnarok vinyl original soundtrack (slip-case) | $60 at Mondo (opens in new tab)

By pre-ordering via Mondo you get an exclusive slip-case to house both the soundtrack to God of War (2018) (opens in new tab) and God of War Ragnarok. The former of which does not come included and must be purchased separately, It also includes interior displays of original concept art from the game, two heavyweight cardstock lithographs displaying additional game concept art, and an insert with a note from game director Eric Williams and soundtrack composer, Bear McCreary.

Depending on which retailer you pre-order from, the God of War Ragnarok vinyl original soundtrack should be with you sometime around May 2023. PlayStation Gear has it listed as May 12th, while Black Screen Records states shipments won't be made until June 2023, just in case that sways your purchase destination.

(Image credit: Future / Sony Santa Monica)

