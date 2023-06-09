Here's how to watch the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2023.

The season that might once have been known as E3 2023 is rumbling on, and now that the Summer Game Fest is done, our attention turns to the next big event on the roster. The Future Games Show returns tomorrow, Saturday June 10, at 10:00 PT / 13:00 ET / 18:00 BST.

With more than 40 games on offer, the show will run for a little over an hour, and you'll be able to catch it by subscribing to FGS's YouTube channel, GamesRadar's Twitch channel, our Facebook page, Twitter, and right here at GamesRadar.com. You'll also be able to catch the show via any of our streaming partners.

In terms of games, the FGS Twitter account has already been showing off some of what you can expect to see at the show, including the chaotic co-op of Moving Out 2, the sci-fi strategy of Space Gears, and the soulslike brutality of the highly anticpated Lords of the Fallen. You'll be run through this smorgasbord of new games by Laura Bailey and Yuri Lowenthal, the actors behind Marvel's Spider-Man's Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, so you can be sure you're in good hands.

As if all of that wasn't enough, there's plenty more on the E3 2023 schedule. As well as showcases dedicated to Xbox, Starfield, and Ubisoft, our friends at PC Gamer will be running their very own PC Gaming Show, which will take place on Sunday, June 11, shortly after the end of the Starfield Direct.

Get a sneak peek at some of the best upcoming indie games out there.