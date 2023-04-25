Henry Cavill wraps on Guy Ritchie's new action movie and has nothing but praise for it

Henry Cavill has finished filming Guy Ritchie’s spy action movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare – and has nothing but praise for his time on set.

"That's a wrap! My days on Ungentlemanly Warfare are over. Tis a sad day. I'm going to echo the sentiments of my co-stars and sing the praises of our intrepid crew," Cavill wrote on Instagram (opens in new tab), accompanied by a reel of his time on-set. "It's rare to come across a team so driven, dedicated and committed to the storytelling."

The footage also featured Cavill praising director Guy Ritchie – best known for his work on Snatch and Sherlock Holmes.

"That drive and dedication is only intensified by having a leader such as Guy Ritchie," Cavill continued. "His ability to weave story and create character might be second to none, and he wields it like it were magic."

The movie, based on a 2015 book by Damien Lewis that charts the story of a secret World War 2 unit which fought against the Nazis, stars Henry Cavill alongside Eliza Gonzalez, Alan Ritchson, and Henry Golding.

If the first behind-the-scenes footage is any indication, expect an adrenaline-pumping action movie not far removed from the likes of The King’s Man in terms of tone. It also showcases a new look for Cavill, complete with handlebar moustache. We’ve come quite a way since moustache-gate during the ex-Superman actor’s time filming Justice League reshoots.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is expected to release in 2024. Cavill is next set to appear in The Witcher season 3 later this year, though will be replaced as Geralt of Rivia by Liam Hemsworth in the fourth season.

