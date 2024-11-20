Quick! Newegg's Black Friday price protection guarantee ends today - these are the six deals I'd buy before time runs out

Black Friday price protection guarantees have been incredibly popular in recent years, but they seem to have disappeared from the shelves for 2024. Newegg is still flying the peace of mind flag, though, with its own automatic refund process - but this offer runs out today.

The site's terms and conditions stipulate that the retailer will automatically refund the difference should a product purchased before November 20 drop in price again before November 30. That covers you for the full Black Friday event, which means you can happily shop early sales with peace of mind that you won't be undercut when official Black Friday gaming deals land next week.

What's more, there are actually some pretty strong offers included. Between record-low prices on mid-range gaming laptops and PCs (like the Yeyian Yumi RTX 4060 PC now down to $699.99, was $1,199.99) and a brand new sub-$1,000 price on the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro (now $929.99, was $1,199.99), there's plenty to investigate on these shelves.

I've scrolled through the entire Newegg Black Friday price protection sale, hand picking the best deals of the lot. What does a discount need to do to end up on this list? It needs to sit on a good piece of tech, offer a record-low (or near) price, and be among the cheapest rates on the web. That means there are some deals that aren't worth it on these shelves, so it's always worth price checking with other stores. The Asus ROG Ally Z1, for example, is down to $399.99 with Newegg's price promise, but is available for $349.99 at Best Buy. The peace of mind is nice, but it's not quite worth $50 and I don't expect prices to drop further than that on the big day.

Newegg's Black Friday price protection sale at a glance

My top picks

1. WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD | $214.99 $129.99 at Newegg

Save $85 - Looking to boost your game storage? WD Black's SN850X 2TB SSD is now down to $129.99 at Newegg. That's still around $40 away from a record-low, but with SSD prices being so high over the last year this is actually the cheapest this drive has been in 2024. I've only ever seen that lower price in July of 2023. Buy it if: ✅ You're buying for PS5

✅ An integrated heatsink is a must

✅ You need solid speeds Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a bigger 4TB drive Price check: Amazon: $129.99 | Best Buy: $129.99

2. KTC 27-inch QHD 165Hz curved gaming monitor | $249.99 $155.99 at Newegg

Save $94 - I'll get one thing out the way, this monitor is actually $6 cheaper at Amazon, but Newegg's price promise is clinching it for me. Grabbing a 165Hz QHD curved monitor for $155.99 is still a fantastic deal - aside from Amazon's offer this is the best I've seen all year. $6 is worth it for peace of mind should that price fall further. Buy it if: ✅ You want speed and resolution in one

✅ You have a solid mid-range graphics card

✅ You want more immersion Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather a faster FHD panel Price check: Amazon: $149.99 | Walmart: $299.99

3. Yeyian Yumi RTX 4060 gaming PC | $1,199.99 $699.99 at Newegg

Save $500 - This RTX 4060 Yeyian Yumi does the rounds every Black Friday and while that 12th Gen i5 processor is looking a little older now, this is a particularly easy PC to upgrade. Buying cheap and adding new parts in the future is an excellent way to get up and running with a new PC for less, and Newegg has a record-low price here. Buy it if: ✅ You want to upgrade later on

✅ You want a future-proof motherboard

✅ You want playable 1440p framerates Don't buy it if: ❌ You want everything new straight out the box Price check: Walmart: $699.99 | Amazon: $849

4. Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro | $1,199.99 $929.99 at Newegg

Save $270 - The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is my favorite gaming phone on the market right now, but I've never seen it drop below $1,049.99. Today's $270 discount at Newegg marks a brand new record-low price on the unlocked device, and the first time it's ever been under $1,000. Buy it if: ✅ You're a hardcore mobile gamer

✅ You still want a decent camera

✅ Cooling is a priority Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to use a USB-C controller Price check: Amazon: $929.99 | Walmart: $929.99

5. Acer Nitro 16 16-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,199.99 $1,049.99 at Newegg

Save $150 - It's a smaller saving, but this is actually only $50 more expensive than the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop I've ever seen, and it's currently the lowest price for that GPU available right now. This is a cheaper Acer Nitro 16 chassis, but you're prioritizing performance in terms of value, with plenty of solid specs. Buy it if: ✅ You've got a stricter budget

✅ You still want a QHD display

✅ You need a number pad Don't buy it if: ❌ You need more than 512GB of storage Price check: Amazon: OOS | Best Buy: OOS

6. ABS Kaze Ruby RTX 4080 Super gaming PC | $2,399.99 $1,949.99 at Newegg

Save $450 - Looking for something a little more substantial, this is Newegg's cheapest RTX 4080 gaming PC included in the Black Friday price protection guarantee. Not only that, but it's already at a record-low price so any further savings are extra bonuses. Buy it if: ✅ You want to play demanding games at high settings

✅ You're aiming for 4K output

✅ You don't want to upgrade any time soon Don't buy it if: ❌ You're holding out for RTX 50-Series Price check: Amazon: $1,949.99 | Walmart: $1,949.99

How does Newegg's Black Friday price protection work?

Everything featured above is covered by Newegg's Black Friday price protection scheme, a guarantee that you'll always get the store's biggest discount even if you buy before that price drops again. Any item with the Price Protection flag on it purchased before November 20 comes to an end is covered by the scheme, and there's no need to watch those numbers over the next week. Newegg will automatically refund you the difference if discounts do increase when Black Friday official gets started around Thanksgiving week (finishing up on November 30). As long as you purchase an included product before November 20, you're eligible for the scheme.

It should be noted, however, that this price protection only covers you for additional discounts at Newegg. You won't receive a discount if another store drops the price further.

