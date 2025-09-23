Metroid Prime 4 Beyond pre-orders are here, and UK fans are in for a free gift treat
Secure your copy before December 4
US: Metroid Prime 4 Beyond (Switch 2) | $69.99 at Amazon
UK: Metroid Prime 4 Beyond (Switch 2) | £64.99 at Nintendo UK (Free Gifts)
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond pre-orders are primed and ready for action, and right now, you can secure your copy for the Switch or the Switch 2.
The highly anticipated first-person shooter is available for both handhelds, so you don't have to worry if you haven't yet leveled up to the Switch 2. Of course, the Switch 2 version available from $69.99 at Amazon is equipped with mouse controls, 4K support in docked mode, and HDR support, which is unique to the new Ninty handheld. However, OG Switch owners can take advantage of the lower $59.88 (Amazon) price instead.
The Switch game is set to launch on December 4, 2025, so I've grabbed all the US and UK pre-order links you need to secure your copy in time for the big day. If you're expecting some out-of-this-world pre-order bonuses, only Nintendo UK is providing the goods. While stock lasts, you can get a desk mat and holographic sticker set bundled with your UK pre-orders, and even a metal keyring exclusively for original Switch orders.
US Metroid Prime 4 Beyond pre-orders
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond (Switch 2) | $69.99 at Amazon
The Switch 2 version of Metroid Prime 4 Beyond is available at just about every major US retailer you can think of. Unfortunately, no pre-order bonuses have yet to appear in the US, so where you want to grab your copy just depends on your retailer of choice - if you're already a Prime member, then Amazon would be an ideal choice, or if you want to ensure you get it on release date, there's always Best Buy instead.
Price Check: $69.99 at Best Buy
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond (Switch) | $59.88 at Amazon
You don't need to miss out if you don't own a Switch 2 quite yet, as Metroid Prime 4 Beyond is available for the original handheld, and is just as easy to find at US retailers. It's marginally cheaper too, with its $59.99 MSRP, and is available to grab from online stores like Amazon and Best Buy. Again, Prime members might want to stick with Amazon to make the most of their membership, however, Best Buy is your best bet if you want to ensure you get the game on release day.
Price Check: $59.99 at Best Buy
UK Metroid Prime 4 Beyond pre-orders
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond (Switch 2) Free Gift | £64.99 at Nintendo UK
UK Metroid fans are lucky this time around, as Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Switch 2 pre-orders from the official Nintendo UK online store come with a 61 x 35 x 0.15 cm desk mat, and a holographic sticker set. Not only that, but it's only £64.99 for this version, with retailers like Amazon stocking the game without its pre-order bonus goodies for £79.99.
Price Check: £79.99 at Amazon
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond (Switch) Free Gift | £55.99 at Nintendo UK
Original Switch owners are also in luck, as you can grab the physical pre-order copy of Metroid Prime 4 Beyond for just £55.99 and still grab yourself that desk mat and holographic sticker set as a freebie - if there's any left in stock that is. There's also a free metal keyring with an antique bronze finish packaged with every pre-order, too. If you care more about the price than the free gifts, you can pre-order the game for as little as £42.95 at Amazon instead.
Price Check: £42.95 at Amazon
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond FAQ
When is the Metroid Prime 4 Beyond release date?
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond launches on the Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Nintendo Switch on December 4, 2025.
Is Metroid Prime 4 Beyond available on the original Switch?
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond is available on the new Switch 2, and the original Switch. This includes both physical and digital versions of the game.
Is the full Metroid Prime 4 Beyond game on the Switch 2 cart?
The full Metroid Prime 4 Beyond game will be available on the Switch 2 cart, just like with previous first-party Nintendo releases like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza.
The game requires 31.6GB to install on the new handheld, if you're sticking with the digital version instead.
Are there Metroid Prime 4 Beyond amiibos?
There are 3 Metroid Prime 4 Beyond amiibos in total, but Nintendo has yet to announced exactly what they unlock in the game. We're only a few months away from launch, so I'm sure further details will be shared sooner rather than later, but in case you want to pre-order them anyway, I've listed the (and their release date) down below:
- Samus & Vi-O-La Metroid Prime 4: Beyond amiibo | Pre-order for $39.99 at Best Buy
- Samus Metroid Prime 4 Beyond amiibo | Pre-order for $29.99 at Best Buy
- Sylux Metroid Prime 4 Beyond amiibo | Pre-order for $29.99 at Best Buy
Our ultimate Switch 2 starter pack is full to the brim with accessories like the best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras and the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express Cards to get you started on your new Ninty handheld journey in the lead up to Metroid Prime 4 Beyond.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.