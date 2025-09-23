Metroid Prime 4 Beyond pre-orders are here, and UK fans are in for a free gift treat

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond pre-orders are primed and ready for action, and right now, you can secure your copy for the Switch or the Switch 2.

The highly anticipated first-person shooter is available for both handhelds, so you don't have to worry if you haven't yet leveled up to the Switch 2. Of course, the Switch 2 version available from $69.99 at Amazon is equipped with mouse controls, 4K support in docked mode, and HDR support, which is unique to the new Ninty handheld. However, OG Switch owners can take advantage of the lower $59.88 (Amazon) price instead.



The Switch game is set to launch on December 4, 2025, so I've grabbed all the US and UK pre-order links you need to secure your copy in time for the big day. If you're expecting some out-of-this-world pre-order bonuses, only Nintendo UK is providing the goods. While stock lasts, you can get a desk mat and holographic sticker set bundled with your UK pre-orders, and even a metal keyring exclusively for original Switch orders.

US Metroid Prime 4 Beyond pre-orders

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond (Switch 2) | $69.99 at Amazon

The Switch 2 version of Metroid Prime 4 Beyond is available at just about every major US retailer you can think of. Unfortunately, no pre-order bonuses have yet to appear in the US, so where you want to grab your copy just depends on your retailer of choice - if you're already a Prime member, then Amazon would be an ideal choice, or if you want to ensure you get it on release date, there's always Best Buy instead.



Price Check: $69.99 at Best Buy

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond (Switch) | $59.88 at Amazon

You don't need to miss out if you don't own a Switch 2 quite yet, as Metroid Prime 4 Beyond is available for the original handheld, and is just as easy to find at US retailers. It's marginally cheaper too, with its $59.99 MSRP, and is available to grab from online stores like Amazon and Best Buy. Again, Prime members might want to stick with Amazon to make the most of their membership, however, Best Buy is your best bet if you want to ensure you get the game on release day.



Price Check: $59.99 at Best Buy

UK Metroid Prime 4 Beyond pre-orders

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond (Switch 2) Free Gift | £64.99 at Nintendo UK

UK Metroid fans are lucky this time around, as Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Switch 2 pre-orders from the official Nintendo UK online store come with a 61 x 35 x 0.15 cm desk mat, and a holographic sticker set. Not only that, but it's only £64.99 for this version, with retailers like Amazon stocking the game without its pre-order bonus goodies for £79.99. Price Check: £79.99 at Amazon

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond (Switch) Free Gift | £55.99 at Nintendo UK

Original Switch owners are also in luck, as you can grab the physical pre-order copy of Metroid Prime 4 Beyond for just £55.99 and still grab yourself that desk mat and holographic sticker set as a freebie - if there's any left in stock that is. There's also a free metal keyring with an antique bronze finish packaged with every pre-order, too. If you care more about the price than the free gifts, you can pre-order the game for as little as £42.95 at Amazon instead. Price Check: £42.95 at Amazon

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond FAQ

(Image credit: Nintendo)

When is the Metroid Prime 4 Beyond release date? Metroid Prime 4 Beyond launches on the Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Nintendo Switch on December 4, 2025.

Is Metroid Prime 4 Beyond available on the original Switch? Metroid Prime 4 Beyond is available on the new Switch 2, and the original Switch. This includes both physical and digital versions of the game.

Is the full Metroid Prime 4 Beyond game on the Switch 2 cart? The full Metroid Prime 4 Beyond game will be available on the Switch 2 cart, just like with previous first-party Nintendo releases like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza. The game requires 31.6GB to install on the new handheld, if you're sticking with the digital version instead.

Are there Metroid Prime 4 Beyond amiibos? There are 3 Metroid Prime 4 Beyond amiibos in total, but Nintendo has yet to announced exactly what they unlock in the game. We're only a few months away from launch, so I'm sure further details will be shared sooner rather than later, but in case you want to pre-order them anyway, I've listed the (and their release date) down below:

Our ultimate Switch 2 starter pack is full to the brim with accessories like the best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras and the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express Cards to get you started on your new Ninty handheld journey in the lead up to Metroid Prime 4 Beyond.