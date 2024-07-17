I didn't think this gaming headset would ever see another discount, now it's at a record-low price until midnight

My day to day job requires me to look for the biggest discounts on my favorite gaming tech, so I spend a lot of time on the Amazon page for the Audeze Maxwell gaming headset. I've always been disappointed. Despite launching at a $329.99 MSRP, this audiophile-level set of cups has always been stuck at $299. But that's all changed thanks to Prime Day.

You'll now find the Maxwell available for $269 at Amazon, a rare price cut by $30. I had just about given up hope of ever finding these cups on sale, so a record-low during the retailer's biggest sale of the year so far is pretty sweet vindication. Not only that, but the Audeze Maxwell have actually been jumping between $299 and $329 for the last six months, so the full discount here is actually more like $60.

Yes, that's still a pricey piece of kit, but the Maxwell's premium audio quality beckons anyone with an ear for the details. It's also cheaper than a lot of other high-end headsets right now. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (the best gaming headset on the market) is sitting at a cool $272, and that's for the white model, the black version is still $349.99. I would also argue that the Maxwell provides a better overall listening experience for the cash, whereas SteelSeries invests more of its price tag in extra features. That means you could spend a lot more and get a lot less if you're only interested in those sweet sweet drivers.

Audeze Maxwell wireless gaming headset | $299 $269 at Amazon

Save $30 - I've been watching for a price cut here for some time, but Amazon has finally pulled through today. You'll find the Audeze Maxwell available for a record-low $269 - $30 off the $299 price tag that's stuck like glue for the year so far.

✅ You want audiophile-level audio quality

✅ You play competitively Don't buy it if: ❌ You just want a simple gaming headset

❌ You don't like heavier devices Price check: Best Buy: $299.99 | Walmart: $329



Should you buy the Audeze Maxwell?

I first reviewed the Audeze Maxwell last year, and was blown away by the sound quality coming out of those larger 90mm planar drivers. This is a different kind of tech compared to most gaming headsets, which use a cone-shaped dynamic driver. Planars are flat, using two magnets to create their sound vibrations. What does that mean for us? A super wide soundstage with excellent detailing and a far more natural lower range. I use these cups for those big blockbuster moments in open-world or particularly emphatic action games, but the size of the soundstage also means they're excellent for competitive endeavours. During my Counter Strike testing, I could often discern not just where footsteps or gunshots were taking place in an open arena, but exactly which walls and objects they were happening near.

The Maxwells also shine practically speaking, with a stunning 80 hour battery that will put a lot of wireless headsets to shame, and both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity. A detachable microphone keeps your comms in order, and you've got all the controls you need right on the cups themselves.

If you're looking for a high-end headset to see you through the next couple of years, but also a set of headphones that will treat your movies and music with the respect they deserve, the Audeze Maxwell is an excellent buy right now. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless packs more features, but if it's pure listening prowess you're looking for this is where you need to be.

