The new Airlite Fit is a perfect pickup for those who want a Switch 2 headset without breaking the bank

I've tested a ridiculous number of Nintendo Switch 2 headsets, and the Turtle Beach Airlit Fit is still one I think about on a regular basis.

It's not the flashiest gaming headset around as it's only equipped with a 3.5mm cable and a flip-to-use microphone, but if someone were to ask me for a Switch headset for under $30 that's perfect for travel, or the little Ninty fans in their life, I'd pick the Airlite Fit like clockwork.

Now, a new model of the Turtle Beach Airlite Fit has emerged and is available to pre-order for $27.99 at Amazon, this time with some lovely Switch 2 branding, and a colorway that matches perfectly with Ninty's latest handheld. Under its Switch 2 coat of paint, this is the same old wired headset as before, but that won't stop me from remaining a fan of the budget-friendly Switch headset line.

The Airlite Fit is back again, but this time, Turtle Beach is launching a model specifically designed to pair with the new Nintendo Switch 2. The wired gaming headset features the same over-ear design, 40mm speakers, and Bi-Directional flip-to-use microphone as the previous models, but sports a matching black, red, and blue design that matches with the Switch 2's aesthetic. UK: Pre-order for £19.99 at Turtle Beach

No matter what model of Airlite Fit you're looking at, it's clearly not a pair of cups designed for those of us who need all the fancy features, from Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless audio, EQ customization, spatial audio support, and RGB lighting.

Instead, this low-cost wired headset is more aimed at those who need some cups to pass to their kids in the backseat of the car, or one that can be easily shoved in a lightweight travel bag to provide some fun Switch 2 gaming on the go.

They're lightweight, super affordable at just $27.99 / £19.99, and carry a level of build and sound quality that similarly cheap no-name brand headsets on US retailers like Amazon can't always seem to muster.

The headset is equipped with 40mm speakers, which won't bring the highest echelons of audio quality like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, but it gets the job done. While testing its Ghost Purple Airlite Fit predecessor, I was impressed with how rich the busy soundstage of Mario Kart World sounded through these cushioned cups, and it's continued to wow me with new releases like Donkey Kong Bananza too.

Talking of cushioned, this wired headset is also incredibly lightweight at just 228g, and comes decked out with a headband and cups coated in a soft jersey knit for comfort and to keep sound as isolated as possible. In case you need to quickly use the Switch 2's new GameChat feature, the new Airlite Fit also features a flip-to-use Bi-Directional microphone.

What sets this Airlite Fit apart from the versions before it is undoubtedly its Switch 2 branding and matching colorway. Previous versions of the headset had the original Switch logo, but now there's a big 'number 2' to let you know this is an officially licensed product.

I'm personally more of a fan of its new design than its branding. Its hints of neon red and neon blue peaking out from the headband are perfectly reminiscent of the gaming handheld itself, helping it look just as sleek and professional as my high-end Switch headsets.

The new Turtle Beach Airlite Fit wired headset for the Nintendo Switch 2 will be available from September 3 for $27.99 / £19.99 from Amazon and other retailers. A black and white model is also available to pre-order for £19.99 at Amazon UK, set to launch on the same day.

