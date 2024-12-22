This handheld is the same size as an NES controller, but I use it to play 30 years worth of retro classics

I love a pocket-sized handheld, but they're becoming increasing rare. Mammoth portables like the Steam Deck are chonkier than ever, not to mention they munch battery life like they're at an all-you-can-eat buffet. So, when I come across a device like the Anbernic RG28XX, it ends up in my good booked based on size alone.

Don't get me wrong, the Anbernic RX28XX has more than size going for it - it's also a phenomenal emulator. You'd be surprised how well something that's no bigger than an old NES gamepad can hold up against the best gaming handhelds out there, as this thing can run everything right up to the PS1 and Dreamcast. Better still, it'll set you back less than a new PS5 game.

Are there far more capable handhelds out there? You bet there are, especially if you're willing to spend well over $100. The RG28XX isn't for the retro console enthusiast looking to emulate every single system that's ever existed, especially since PS2 games are off limits here. But, it is your tiny ticket to years of classic capers, and it's hard to believe micro consoles like this can do so much.

Anbernic RG28XX | View at Amazon

This remarkably small handheld takes queues from the Game Boy Micro, but it can run a large chunk of retro consoles for under $60. It's a fantastic option for quick retro gaming sessions or even a backup way to play your favorite adventures for your pocket. Buy it if: ✅ You want a super compact handheld

✅ You're looking to play 16-bit classics

✅ You want to dabble with PS1 and Dreamcast Don't buy it if: ❌ You're looking to play PS2 games

❌ You'd prefer something larger

Should you buy the Anbernic RG28XX?

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

The Anbernic RG28XX is just one of countless handhelds out there that can emulate retro consoles. I'll no doubt talk about a dozen others that will release in the year ahead too, but I can see this tiny Game Boy Micro homage maintaining its position as one of the top options for under $60.

To get the most out of the RG28XX, you'll have to use your own collection of ROMs. That means backing up physical games that you already own so that they can be used with the handheld's built-in emulators. Those of you who are familiar with that whole process have a lot to gain from the RG28XX, but I also think this cheap device is a great starting point for those of you looking for more ways to play your classic collection.

I'm personally going to keep the device in my main jacket pocket, as you never know when the need for some retro escapism will arrive. Sure, you could say that's a bit daft seeing as I also carry around a backpack with a Steam Deck OLED in it most of the time. However, I like the idea of being able to chip through Pokemon Blue or even play arcade mode in Tekken 3 without having to worry about battery life.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

On that note, the RG28XX has ridiculous stamina. Even when pushing it to the limit with some Dreamcast sessions, Anbernic's heroic handheld can last for up to 8 hours. Sticking to Game Boy adventures actually enabled to stretch that to over 10 hours, which feels like an eternity compared to new portable PCs.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One of the only real complains I have about the RG28XX links directly to its compact size. Using the D-pad and tiny buttons is comfortable enough if you stick to older handheld emulation, but its back triggers can strain your hands over time. Don't get me wrong, I was able to drift through Crash Team Racing for far longer than I'd have expected, but a complete lack of curves on the back is troublesome.

Luckily, there are a few options that perform similar tricks to the RG28XX while offering up a different formfactor. Players who have fond memories of the GBA SP will absolutely want to check out the Anbernic RG35XXSP since it looks identical to Ninty's 2000s console. The RG35XX Plus also sticks with a more conventional Game Boy approach, but it will set you back slightly more thanks to beefier specs.

I've already recommended the RG28XX to a few friends who've already picked one up, and I've yet to hear any moans or groans from anyone. The consensus is that its a surprisingly nice handheld for the price, and its novel size makes it worth owning alongside other devices.

Already got Valve's portable powerhouse? Check out the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock for great add-ons. You'll also want to swing by the best gaming laptops if you'd prefer a powerful mobile rig.