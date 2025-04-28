The Super Pocket retro handheld is cheaper than a Switch 2 game, but you'll want to grab one before that potentially changes

I've played around with more retro handhelds than I've had hot dinners at this point, and the Super Pocket lives in my head rent free. It's a tiny system that comes with built-in games, runs Evercade cartridges, and even costs less than a Switch 2 launch game. However, retailers are already starting to halt Blaze console orders to the US, and I suspect the company's cheapest device could end up more expensive afer current supplies dry up.

At Amazon, you can still grab the Super Pocket for $59.99, and the newer Technos flavor is actually going for $56.39. That's remarkably cheap for a best gaming handheld contender that has access to over 500 Evercade games, and the fact that you'll be paying more than that for a copy of Mario Kart World with your Switch 2 pre-order really puts the value into context.

Super Pocket Technos Edition | $56.39 at Amazon

This white and blue version of the Super Pocket is cheaper than the other flavors, but it still comes with 15 built-in arcade capers and the same Evercade cartridge compatibility. There's a chance all models of the handheld could jump up in price since existing reserves are starting to run dry and fresh imports could be hit with tariffs. Also available:

Capcom Edition | $59.99 at Amazon

Taito Edition | $59.19 at Amazon UK: from from £49.99 at Amazon

The bad news is that while US players seeking a pint-size way to revisit retro consoles can current grab the Super Pocket for under $60, that could soon change. A few Amazon listings claim to only have 17 left in stock, and with other retailers like Funstock pausing Evercade orders in response to evolving US tariffs, and the company itself highlighting that cart prices are going up, replenished handheld stock is at risk of costing more.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Blaze is a UK company, so that theoretically means the 10% tariff on goods coming into the US will apply. Therefore, if sellers import the Super Pocket that way, it could mean the handheld will cost around $66. That's admittedly a really basic way to look at it, since the charges have wide spanning implications across the board, and I'd use that figure more as the minimum things could jump up to.

It's worth noting that the US tariffs are affecting more than just potentially the Super Pocket. Anbernic, the minds behind affordable handhelds like the RG35XX Plus and RG28XX recently shared that it'd be suspending all shipments from China to the US. Effectively, every company has usually relies on importing stock now has to figure out how the situation will affect pricing, and new MSRPs could completely change the landscape.

Pricing aside, the Super Pocket really packs a remarkable experience into a fantastically small shell. Unlike the Evercade EXP, Blaze's budget handheld is a console with Game Boy vibes, so it's best suited to running arcade outings and console capers that require just a D-pad and a few buttons. That's not to say it can't do more, though, as thanks to new Giga carts, you're now able to play the likes of Tomb Raider and The Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I want to stress that while the Super Pocket is a budget handheld, Blaze hasn't skimped on specs and build quality. Granted, a few of my friends have raised an eyebrow at the slightly "Fisher-Price" feel of the console's plastic. But, I actually think that adds to the charm since each colorway is visually bold, and the shell used is solid.

You're also getting modern connivences blended in with the Super Pocket's old school aesthetic. The 2.8-inch IPS screen is appropriately low res, but it's also bright enough to help classics look crisp at 320 x 240. Rather than using AA batteries like an original Game Boy, you're also getting a USB-C charging port that will help you juice things up for around 4 hours gameplay.

That might not sound like much, but I left one of the consoles in my backpack back in January and it's still alive and kicking. Plus, it's far longer than something like the Steam Deck OLED can run, even if handheld PCs aren't quite the same thing.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

It'd be weird if there wasn't any caveats with the Super Pocket give its price, and I do have a few. For starters, this is an emulation device, but since it uses carts rather than ROMs, you won't have access to emulator settings. You also won't be able to use your own backups, which is part of what makes this console wonderfully simple but also a bit of a drawback.

This isn't the first time I've shouted about the Super Pocket on the internet, nor will it be the last. However, now feels like a good time to point players looking for a cheap retro gaming gadget or a gift for someone who loves old consoles, as I'm not sure if it'll be available for under $60 when current supplies run out.

