There's a white Steam Deck OLED in town, and it reminds me of silly light side Darth Vader fan art

If you've been holding out for a new Steam Deck, you're sort of in luck, as Valve just unveiled a new white OLED model. No, it isn't going to run your PC games any faster, meaning you'll have to wait for a handheld sequel if you're looking for a performance bump. But, if you've been holding off on buying a portable PC in general, this limited edition $679 variant could entice you to the bandwagon.

Scheduled to arrive November 18, 2024, the white version of the Steam Deck OLED is a bit of a looker. Dressed in a more clinical shell and accessorized with grey-tone buttons, Valve says model is effectively the same as the best gaming handheld contender we've all come to love on the inside. That means you're getting an 800p 90Hz screen with an etched anti-glare coating, a 1TB SSD, and a 50Whr battery, alongside the same

Again, the draw here is that it's a new Steam Deck colorway, and one that could sway some players away from rivals like the Asus ROG Ally. I'm not saying there are tons of people out there who'd pick up the Windows handheld solely because it's white, but I personally know enough PC enthusiasts who who care about things like devices matching their rooms. Am I one of those people? Sort of, but I am a bit too distracted laughing at how the new Deck looks like Light Side Darth Vader (this figure makes for a good reference.)

Should you buy the white Steam Deck OLED?

With Black Friday Steam Deck deals on the horizon, it feels like a good time to work out which handheld you should actually go for. Valve's new white version will no doubt throw a spanner into your decision making works, and the fact it's limited edition might be enough reason to splash out $679. I am slightly grumpy at the fact it's $30 more than the Black OLED handheld, but hey, it comes with a white carry case, and that's neat. Now all we need is a matching official Steam Deck dock to round things off nicely.

Naturally, if you're aiming to save money on a portable PC, aiming for a reduced original Steam Deck LCD is wiser. At the moment, you can still grab the 256GB version for $399, but you'll be making do with less storage space and standard screen specs. If you're open to picking up alternative handhelds, you'll also want to watch out for ROG Ally deals, as the cheapest model should drop back to $399 at Best Buy during the sale.

That Z1 model doesn't quite have the same oomph as the one featured in our Asus ROG Ally review, but both handhelds do boast a 1080p 120Hz screen and access to more than just Steam via Windows 11. The portable's choice of OS is admittedly a bit of an Achilles heel, and one that makes a case for opting for the console-like abilities of SteamOS. That said, if you're looking for an Xbox Game Pass machine or a way to play your pile of free Epic Game Store downloads, you'll want to strongly consider an Ally.

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1) | $499.99 $439 at Amazon

Save $60 - Ideally, you'll want to jump on the Ryzen Z1 handheld when it's $399, as that'll make it a great alternative to the Steam Deck LCD. Effectively, you'll be getting white portable PC with beefy specs and better PC gaming versatility thanks to to Windows 11. Buy it if: ✅ You want easy Game Pass access

✅ You play lots of Indie games

✅ You aren't fussed about frame rates Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather just play Steam games

❌ You're looking to run the latest releases Price Check: Walmart (out of stock) | Best Buy $499.99

I'm fully expecting to see plenty of other handhelds among Black Friday gaming deals too, like the Lenovo Legion Go and perhaps even the beefy Asus ROG Ally X. At full price, you're talking about more than the white Steam Deck OLED, but I'd like to think even the most expensive options will drop under $600. Even the monstrous Ayaneo KUN could come off its $999 price perch now that it's listed at Best Buy, so it's worth keeping your options open if you care more about performance than aesthetics.

Make your own white Steam Deck

Yes, I know, some of you will be sitting crying into your OG Steam Deck wishing you had the new fancy white version. I get it, but if you're open to a little bit of modding, you can actually dress up your Deck with any shell that takes your fancy for relatively cheap. Over at Amazon, you can pick up a white Jsaux replacement housing kit for $29.99 using a $6 off coupon, and while you'll be using the handheld black buttons and touchpads, it's an easy way to combat any new version FOMO.

My LCD model is currently wearing its original black shell, but I have actually installed Jsaux shells in the past. The replacement housings and back panels are decent quality, and make for a nice way to keep your portable feeling fresh when you're tired of the goth look. I don't think picking up one of these kits remotely makes the white Steam Deck OLED redundant, but it's a DIY project that may excite a few of you who can't justify a new handheld.

Looking for handheld savings? Check out Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals for console flavored offers. Alternatively, swing by Black Friday monitor deals and Black Friday TV deals for display discounts.