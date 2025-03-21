Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS pre-orders are now live, and I'm hoping it's a second wind for the handheld

Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS pre-orders are finally here, and you can now reserve the gaming handheld at Best Buy, It's a chunk cheaper than the Windows 11 edition that arrived last month, something I think will help it win over players looking for a premium Steam Deck alternative.

Set to arrive May 25, there are two versions of the Lenovo Legion Go S Steam OS edition listed right now. The first comes in at $549 at Best Buy and features the same Z2 GO APU as the Legion Go S Windows 11 version paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. The alternative is a beefier Z1 Extreme version that should rival the best gaming handhelds out there like the Asus ROG Ally, all while wielding 32GB memory and 1TB storage.

It still feels like Lenovo's specs and price combos are a little muddled, as it feels like pairing the $549 version with the same specs as the OG Legion Go would make more sense. Naturally, the handheld boasts other elements that are driving up the price, like adjustable triggers, hall-effect joysticks, and questionable extras like a microphone. Still, my time with the Windows 11 edition tells me that even the cheapest option will make for a nice Steam Deck rival, even if making the Z1E more affordable would have made more of an impact.

Should you buy the Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS edition?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

It's not the cheap Steam Deck OLED rival I've been waiting for, but the Legion Go S could challenge Valve with premium perks. I've already covered the physical side of this handheld in my Lenovo Legion Go S Windows 11 review, and I firmly believe the tech giant has mostly nailed things on the design front.

Compared to the OG Legion Go, the new S model feels more solid in the hands, comfortable to hold, and benefits from tighter controls now that they're built in. Some of you may dig the idea of detachable TrueStrike gamepads, but the sequel portable makes the d-pad and buttons of the OG feel like a prototype.

I'm also pretty down with the Legion Go S's adjustable triggers, as they'll help you tweak things to feel either like a proper gamepad or like a Switch-style setup. In my case, it's dependant on the game, and I like to have full action in some genres and more tactile presses in others. You're also getting hall-effect joysticks with this model, and that will save you ever having to worry about stick drift if you hold onto the handheld for the long haul.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Most of my issues with the Legion Go S right now tie to Windows 11, as the operating system simply isn't built for handheld play. Some device makers, like Ayaneo, have worked hard to make the experience as pain free as possible on the likes of the Flip DS using management apps with joystick mouse simulation and other workarounds. But, Lenovo's latest gadget sort of exemplifies everything that doesn't quite work with the OS on the go.

That's where the Lenovo Legion Go Steam OS edition comes in, as it will effectively mimic the Steam Deck using Valve's Linux-based software. You'll still have access to a desktop mode, but the default is a console-like environment that makes instantly jumping into games and tweaking settings a breeze. The only downside is that workarounds for other storefronts are needed to access the likes of Xbox Game Pass and the Epic Game Store, and there will be some games with compatibility issues out there.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

If most of your games exist outside Steam, you should probably grab the Windows 11 version. But, since the only model available in the US is the $729 SKU with a Z2 Go APU, it's hard to point anyone towards Lenovo's contender. What's worse is that for the same money, you can get the SteamOS edition with a Z1 Extreme inside that's going to help you boost fps much further, and you could actually just install Microsoft's OS on it yourself and gain better specs.

I'm personally struggling to make sense of Lenovo's spec and price choices for the Legion Go S. However, my advice would be to stick with the $549 SteamOS version if you want a Steam Deck rival with a premium punch, or invest in the $729 alternative if you want Asus ROG Ally X specs and love Valve's take on handheld software.

I'll be providing my full verdict on the Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS edition ahead of the May 25 release date, so watch this space for more on how the next version fares in benchmarks and tests.

