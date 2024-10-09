The Asus ROG Ally X just dropped to a new record low price, but there's a big catch

I've been watching for Asus ROG Ally X deals from the moment it landed on shelves, and Best Buy looks to be the first to discount the powerhouse handheld. Sadly, this isn't a discount everyone will be able to snag this Prime Day as, while the Big-Deal-Days-busting offer knocks $100 off, it's only available to Best Buy Plus customers.

Right now, the Asus ROG Ally X is down to $699.99 from $799.99 for Best Buy Plus subscribers. This is a record low price for the best gaming handheld contender, and one that places it in the same ballpark as many lower-spec rivals. However, you won't be able to pull a fast one and sign up for a trial like you would with Prime Day gaming deals, meaning you'll have to spend $49.99 on a membership.

Those of you looking for the OG ROG Ally can also currently grab it for $549.99 (was $649.99) without a Best Buy Plus membership. To get it for the price I'm really looking for, you'll once again have to sign up for the store's members program, which will then knock it further to $499.99. Not ideal, but if you know anyone that has signed up, you could go ask them nicely to swoop in and save the day.

Asus ROG Ally X | $799.99 $699.99 with Best Buy Plus

Save $100 - The souped-up ROG Ally X has received its first discount, but it unfortunately has Best Buy Plus membership strings attached. If you already have an account, or know someone who does, you could grab this handheld at its lowest. Otherwise, you'll have to sign up yourself, which will add up to a $50 saving when you account for the $49.99 membership. Buy it if: ✅ You want longer battery life

✅ You need more RAM

✅ You're looking to boost fps Don't buy it if: ❌ You usually play plugged in anyway

❌ You're aiming to play with low settings Price Check: Walmart $799.99 | Amazon (out of stock)

Should you buy the Asus ROG Ally X

(Image credit: Future)

Membership grumbling aside, the Asus ROG Ally X is a serious bit of kit that raises the handheld performance bar. It's admittedly not doing anything different on the APU front since both it and the OG Asus ROG Ally use the same Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, but 24GB RAM, up to 2TB SSD storage, and a much a 80WHr battery could make all the difference to your on the go sessions.

In terms of formfactor, Asus has gone the extra mile to ensure the enhanced specs of the X don't weigh the handheld down. Weighing in at 1.49 pounds (678 grams), it's not much heavier than the 1.34 lbs (607g) original, and it's still super comfortable to hold. The back buttons are slightly harder to use though if you've got smaller hands, so keep that in mind if you're looking for the perfect portable for your palms.

My real beef with the ROG Ally X vs the vanilla system is the price gap, as even with discounts now applied, you'll be paying $150 more. Again, both handhelds use the same Ryzen Z1E APU, meaning outside of memory-related performance enhancements, both will hit the same frame rates. When you're playing with reduced settings to suit its 1080p 120Hz display, that RAM bump isn't going to matter as much, and in games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider, you're looking at a jump from 39fps to 43fps on average.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Asus ROG Ally X vs ROG Ally benchmarks Header Cell - Column 0 Asus ROG Ally X Asus ROG Ally TimeSpy 3,514 3,292 Fire Strike 8,031 7,389 Assassin's Creed: Valhalla 37fps 32fps Shadow of the Tomb Raider 43fps 39fps

If you're going to fork out for the ROG Ally X, I'd do so based on potential battery life. Not many handhelds are rocking an 80Wh battery, and despite your runtime still being constricted in newer releases, it's still going to outlast the Steam Deck OLED and even Windows 11 rivals like the Lenovo legion Go and Zotac Zone. Is it going to provide you with a practical, travel-worth runtime? Probably not, but it's nice to see some progress being made within the scene.

For most players, I'd probably still recommend the first ROG Ally, especially if you can get it for $499. That said, I know a few friends who'd likely want to use the portable as a fully fledged rig, and the X model is better suited for that due to its enhanced specs. Of course, placing battery aside, I'd also be extremely tempted to pick up something like the Ayaneo Flip DS if I had extra funds, and with Best Buy now stocking the boutique handhelds, it might eventually make its way to the retailer.

Looking for more Big Deals Day offers? Swing by Prime Day monitor deals and Prime Day TV deals. We've also got you covered with Prime Day tablet deals if you need a new portable device.