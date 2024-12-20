The GamesRadar+ Hardware Awards 2024: the best tech we've tested this year

Another year gone, another roster of gaming hardware releases under our belts. 2024 saw the rise of AI in our PCs, the controversy of SOCD in our keyboards, and an explosion of new brands entering the handheld space. Asus, Razer, MSI, Corsair, Dell, HP, and Lenovo all came to play with their own innovations and developments, and were joined by new names and faces every step of the way.

We've had our hands on a massive range of 2024's releases, on a hunt to find the best tech on the market. We've spent the year searching for everything from the greatest PC tech to the most versatile controllers, finding the audio that sounds best and the retro emulators that blast us straight to the past. All of that comes together right here, with 2024's instalment of the GamesRadar+ Hardware Awards.

You'll find all our top picks across PC and console here, with some VR thrown in for good measure. So, without further ado, here are this year's winners.

Best gaming PC - Maingear Zero Ruby

(Image credit: Future)

The Maingear Zero Ruby is a revolutionary gaming PC. It marks a long-term victory for its maker, who strived to make cableless prebuilds over a decade ago. Now, they finally have.

Project Zero motherboards from MSI arrived at the beginning of the year, and they quickly garnered praise for hiding all of their cable headers on their backs, leaving no clutter or awkward cable management on the side. The story goes that around a decade ago, the founder of Maingear pitched this type of motherboard to computing companies, only to be laughed out of meetings. Now, in 2024, Maingear leads the charge in prebuilt machines that use these motherboards.

The best gaming PCs are often thought of as filled to the brim with bloatware, and thanks to a few veteran brands, a lot of shoppers are worried about their limited upgradability. Maingear is on the frontline of the fight against that reputation though, it builds beautifully constructed gaming PCs with custom liquid cooling, and it keeps all of the annoying bloatware to an absolute minimum.

Although it's pricier than some other brands out there, the selection of configurations and parts on offer in the Maingear Zero range is nothing short of stellar.

Runner up Acer Predator Orion X In many ways, the Acer Predator Orion X is a trendsetting machine as well. It boasts massive improvements in cooling and design over the larger Orion 7000, and shows that not every monster of a prebuilt gaming PC needs to be a hulking great mass that takes up all the room under your desk. The Orion X packs all of the power of an RTX 4080 into a small chassis that can actually sit atop your desk with ease. If this becomes available in the US in 2025, the market could be in for a serious shake-up.

Best gaming laptop - Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9

(Image credit: Future)

While fewer internal upgrades meant brands went all in on displays this year, Lenovo kept things classic with a super powerful 16-inch machine that pitches below competitors' price points.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 is a premium device, with only RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 GPUs on the market and a top of the range Intel i9-14900HX. Its performance is incredibly impressive, its display offers a stunningly vivid picture without the need of an expensive OLED panel, and its 16-inch form factor feels far more streamlined than the chunkier options next to it on the shelves. This machine is the best gaming laptop I've tested to date - and it's far from the most expensive.

Lenovo hasn't thrown everything at the Legion Pro 7i, but that's why it stands so tall. You're getting everything you need for a high-end laptop experience without paying for extra faff or fancy features. It beat bigger, more cumbersome RTX 4080 machines (like the Asus ROG Strix Scar 16) in in-game benchmark testing, while still out-performing the slimmer RTX 4090 Razer Blade 16 in some tests as well (and at a considerably lower price).

We didn't get any new GPUs in 2024, and Intel's 14th Gen processors offered only incremental upgrades in performing power. That meant gaming laptop brands had to find a new way to innovate - and a lot of that brain power went on displays. OLED panels are premium, though, and have their own drawbacks. While I loved the displays on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 models (and my runner up is here purely because of such a development), Lenovo managed to keep raw performance at the top of its priority list while still impressing in its visuals. That's a considerable feat, especially when it's also offering some of the best value for money in its class.

Runner up Razer Blade 16 The Razer Blade 16 did OLED right. This is the best display I've seen on a gaming laptop yet, with a level of vividity and contrast that sets it apart from the rest of the market - considerably so. Developed with Samsung, this 240Hz panel manages to lift game visuals to brand new heights, all while running in that slick slimline chassis we all know and love. This is an expensive rig, though, and that Razer tax is still very much absorbed into the final cost. As a gaming / content creation investment, though, it's a must-see.

Best handheld - Anbernic RG Cube

(Image credit: Future)

The Anbernic RG Cube is, without a doubt, an oddball handheld - but its strangely square screen is what helps it stand out in 2024.

Designed to run classic capers using Android, the Anbernic RG Cube merges the benefits of emulators with premium comforts. The result is a device that stands out from the best gaming handheld crowd by catering directly to retro gaming fans. That's where it's unique 1:1 3.95-inch IPS screen comes into play, as it better fits aspect ratios and resolutions from the past rather than leaving more distracting letterboxing at the side.

Of course, the RG Cube has more than a weird display to offer. It's a solid handheld with Hall effect thumb sticks, satisfying buttons, and a Quad-core Mali-G57 GPU doing the heavy lifting. While the screen is admittedly better suited to older adventures with square pixels, the overall package is more than capable of running Dreamcast and PS2 games, and it's surprisingly good at mimicking the DS/3DS using its touchscreen abilities and extra vertical space.

In a scene currently dominated by either Steam Deck rivals or Game Boy-shaped portables, the Anbernic RG Cube serves as a versatile alternative. Granted, it can't keep up with handheld gaming PCs performance-wise, and it misses out on a wealth of Steam games since it's closer to a phone under the hood. However, it serves as a gold standard for emulation in 2024, and that earns it a place at the Hardware Awards table this year.

Runner up Ayaneo Flip DS It's safe to say that the Ayaneo Flip DS is one of the most ambitious handheld gaming PCs I've tested yet. I mean, who would have thought a company would have the guts to turn the 3DS into a Ryzen-powered portable rig that provides dual-screen functionality for emulation and runs Cyberpunk 2077? Well, the answer is Anbernic, and if you've got the cash to spend of a premium portable, this beast boosts frame rates across your Steam library and serve as an OP way to play The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds.

Best monitor - LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B

(Image credit: Future)

Armed with a gorgeous 4K OLED panel and ridiculously handy dual resolution tricks, the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B earns its top gaming monitor status through versatility and fidelity.

As someone who loves to dabble with different game genres and hardware, the 32-inch LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B feels like the perfect panel. That's largely due to the fact that it can switch from being a 4K 240Hz display to a 1080p 480Hz screen in an instant, something that'll save you picking up multiple gaming monitors for your PC and console setup. Naturally, both modes use a speedy refresh rate that'll benefit your rig more than a PS5, but I'd argue this screen has both player types covered with some headroom to spare.

I've spent a lot of time playing high frame rate shooters and grand 4K adventures on the UltraGear 32GS95UE-B. In both instances, LG's premium panel serves up super responsive visuals paired with glorious contrast and colors, resulting in a visual experience that feels free from compromise. There's something extremely pleasing about spending a few hours playing Overwatch 2 at 480Hz then capping off your night playing Baldur's Gate 3 at 4K.

Resolution-switching magic tricks aside, the UltraGear 32GS95UE-B also makes room for punchy Pixel Sound speakers, which is neat since similar monitors skip on providing audio output. While the year ahead will no doubt feature similar screens that use potentially the exact same LG panel, I'll likely continue to recommend this model throughout 2025 and beyond.

Runner up Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 is for all you PC players will rocking at 1440p setup in 2024. Not only does it raise the refresh rate bar with its QHD 360Hz panel, but it's also rocking a fantastic anti-glare coating that elevates it above similar 27-inch screens. It does keep things pretty streamlined when it comes to additional features, but if you're looking for speedy visuals and vivid colors, this monitor is up there with the best.

Best graphics card - Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super

(Image credit: Future)

Building upon the mid-range abilities of last year's release, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super brings elevated performance to 1440p players.

The vanilla RTX 4070 ended up winning the same hardware award last year, which perhaps explains why the Super stands out in 2024. Nvidia has essentially taken what is a solid mid-range GPU and helped it achieve better frame rates, all while maintaining the same MSRP as the original. Simply put, it gave the 70-class graphics card a boost to help later adopters future-proof, and I'm on board with that.

In my eyes, the RTX 4070 Super is designed to nudge frame rates to more of a sweet spot for both 1440p and 4K. Nvidia doesn't really market the model as a UHD capable card, but this Zotac Trinity version does bring performance closer to 60fps on average without any upscaling assistance. Adding DLSS 3 into the mix helps the card feel more premium than it actually is, which really helps when it comes to hitting better-than-console visuals in demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077.

Ultimately, the RTX 4070 Super is the graphics card I'd recommend to most PC players in 2024. The original is still worth grabbing for the right price too, but with the RTX 5090 and its siblings ready to enter the fold, picking up something with even a modest performance bump is worthwhile. Plus, it means you'll be better equipped to meet system requirements as you sail through 2025.

Runner up AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Representing excellent value within the mid-range GPU market, the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT stands out thanks to its surprising 4K abilities and 16GB VRAM. The latter is going to increase your chance of actually hitting UHD resolutions down the road, and the card's Navi 32 XT GPU can pull off sweet frame rates using tricks like Fluid Motion Frames. This specific model can't quite keep up with its competition when it comes to ray tracing, and FSR hasn't quite reached the same heights as DLSS yet. However, for under $500, this card has plenty to offer PC players looking for a nice balance.

Best SSD - Corsair MP600 Elite

(Image credit: Future)

The Corsair MP600 Elite is the latest in a long line of gaming-based SSDs from this brand. I liked the previous version a lot, but this one adds even faster speeds and a beautifully designed heatsink.

There have been three SSDs for gaming at the top of the market for a while now. There's the Samsung 990 Pro, the Seagate FireCuda 530, and the WD Black SN850X. The market has been a bit stagnant in the last few years as Gen 5 SSDs have started to arrive and prices for existing storage devices have bounced up and down on a trampoline. The Corsair MP600 Elite has changed the narrative, bringing those top-performing Gen 4 speeds into a new device that gives the top dogs a serious run for their money.

Not only are the speeds impressive but they're bolstered by an innovative heatsink that works wonders inside a PS5 of a gaming PC.

Runner up SK Hynix Platinum P41 and Haechi Heatsink Alright, so the SK Hynix Platinum P41 isn't exactly a new SSD, but its partnering PS5 heatsink, the Haechi H01 did launch in the last year, and it's given this aging drive a brand new lease of life that's catapulted it back into my favorites list. The Platinum P41 has been a top Gen 4 drive since it launched in 2022, and today it wears a really great value price tag thanks to frequent discounts. The new heatsink that helps it inside the bowels of the PS5 is a bulky bit of kit, so much so that you may need to forgo your M.2 tray lid when it's installed. For PS5 Slim owners, the H02 model is the one to go for. In a year when most SSD releases have been slower content creator ones or Gen 5 options that aren't really viable yet, the SK Hynix reminded us to look back at how amazing Gen 4 options still are.

Best gaming mouse - Razer Viper V3 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

A new shape and Razer's best sensor yet makes the Viper V3 Pro the top rodent on the market right now.

The Razer Viper range hasn't changed too much in the last few years - these have historically been flat, skinny speedsters with top of the range sensors and super low weights. Half of that is true for 2024's Razer Viper V3 Pro, but where the shorter bodies of previous generations may have proved uncomfortable for those with larger hands, the new chunkier grip is excelling. That larger shape won't be for everyone - it's got a taller dome with a wider base that some with smaller hands will find less nimble on the battlefield than the Viper V2 Pro.

Beyond the chassis, though, there's some fantastic tech plugged in under the hood. This is the best of Razer's tech, squeezed into an ultralight 54g form factor. A new Focus Pro 35K sensor can take you up to dizzying DPI heights, with a zippy 750 IPS tracking speed and wireless 8kHz polling straight out of the box (no need to buy a separate dongle). Like most of this mouse's features, that polling rate is only going to be used (or noticed) by players at the very top of competitive rankings. It's not the best gaming mouse for everyday play, but it's certainly the best overall pointer on the market for those with the budget.

It's faster and more reliable than competitors like the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 and Glorious Series 2 Pro, which both opt for similar tall-dome structures in their ergonomics. At this price, and when facing this tournament-ready market, that speed is going to win above all else.

Runner up Razer DeathAdder V3 Hyperspeed We're sticking with Razer for the runner up, because the DeathAdder V3 Hyperspeed launched as the complete opposite of the Viper V3 Pro this year - and that's the best move it could have made. Don't get me wrong, it's still plenty fast and even looks a little similar in its plastic black shaping. The DeathAdder drops all those competitive features that prove so unnecessary to casual players, though. Instead, this is a more affordable mouse focused on actually useful extras that will not only be noticed but regularly relied upon by me and you.

Best gaming keyboard - Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile

(Image credit: Future)

A 65% deck with one of the best typing feels in the business and all the extra features you could ask for.

You would have had a tough time convincing me to like a low profile keyboard before the Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile landed on my desk. Previous skinny-cap decks have felt too slippery, imprecise, and mushy in my own experience, but the Falchion has turned everything on its head to become one of the best gaming keyboards I've tested so far. Each of the brand's optical switches feels crisp, clean, and fresh, with a super grippy but still soft keycap up top making for a fantastic typing experience. I was surprised just how fast I could move with these stealthy clackers gently thudding underneath my fingertips, marrying the speed required for twitch-reflex responses with the satisfaction of a tactile, snappy key feel.

The Falchion does much more than perform, though. It's rare to find a 65% keyboard that manages to both save space and provide access to additional media controls. It's a small feature, but I do start to seriously miss dedicated volume and playback options whenever I test a compact keyboard without them. Asus has installed a slick touch-sensitive control bar on the top section of its keyboard, though. Running your finger along this panel provides access to a number of different inputs fully customizable in Armory Crate, with multiple different profiles available to swap between.

It's an incredibly flexible device with on-the-fly macro recording and an easily portable chassis. The Falchion is at home whether stuck on a desk or in a backpack, with a handy transport tray straight out the box, versatile Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connection options, full Mac compatibility.

Runner up Glorious GMMK 3 The latest hot-swappable keyboard from Glorious does so much more than open its PCB to easy switch replacements. The Glorious GMMK 3 is the most customizable deck I've used so far, with everything from switch plates to gasket mount materials being easily configurable and swappable further down the line as well. That means it's a keyboard that can grow with you - though it does so at a considerable price. It's a starting point I wish I could have had when I began to explore custom keyboards as a hobby - and a fantastic step towards more mainstream tinkering options.

Best gaming headset - Turtle Beach Atlas Air

(Image credit: Future)

The Turtle Beach Atlas Air isn't just the most comfortable headset I've ever tested, it also packs a set of unique features I rarely see at this price point.

The market is crying out for more open back headsets, and Turtle Beach has answered the call. The brand released its first open back design in 2024, and the Turtle Beach Atlas Air made a massive splash - not just in the audio arena. It's the best gaming headset I've tested for sheer comfort, with a mesh headband system that relieves any kind of pressure from the crown and a light clamp force around supremely plush cup cushions. I barely registered I was wearing a headset, even during longer sessions. That ergonomic design is second to none.

This is a versatile wireless device, a rarity in this class, designed for easy connection across PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and mobile and with a wired option for Xbox players as well. It's bringing the wide soundstage and passthrough audio of high-end audiophile devices to the mainstream, and sitting at an excellent price point while doing so.

Rather than closing the driver into the cup design, an open back headset allows for a much wider imaging space. The result is richly textured audio that can actually breathe, rather than staying stuck in the confines of the cup itself. The Atlas Air is the first headset I've tested that achieves this open back sound quality in a flexible wireless device. The benefit of going digital rather than acoustic? You've still got full access to EQ settings, chat-mix, and sidetone.

Runner up SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X Wireless SteelSeries has reigned supreme in the headset world for years now, and its Nova range continues to deliver some of the best audio on the market. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X is the most recent addition to the line, launching in 2024 and targeting console players first and foremost. Sure, it features the excellent drivers of the far more expensive Nova 7 model, but it's the accompanying app that has me excited. With over 100 EQ presets specifically tailored to everything from Fall Guys to Fallout, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch players can easily tune their device specifically to their games. That's a big deal - before this we all had to truck over to a nearby PC just to fiddle with some dials.

Best gaming chair - Fractal Refine

(Image credit: Future)

When a hardware brand reaches into a market they have no prior experience in, it can go one of two ways. Sometimes, the result is a laughable attempt to grab some extra cash. Other times, they show all the other manufacturers what they've been doing wrong.

The latter is exactly what Swedish gaming PC company, Fractal Design, did with its first-ever gaming chair this year. The Fractal "Refine" is the perfect name for this chair, because it really does take the traditional design elements of a gaming chair and evolves them a step further.

The perfect example of this is that the Refine is available in both mesh and fabric options for the same price. It bucks one of the most irritating trends among the best gaming chair brands, which often launch a totally separate mesh product and hike its price into the stratosphere.

This chair looks incredible, and it feels just as good to sit in. A blend of ergonomics and adjustability is hard for even veteran chair brands to achieve, and Fractal did it with its first attempt.

...Now all it needs to do is work out how to fix armrests in one position

Runner up Razer Iskur V2 Lumbar support is one of the most important features of any chair you're going to sit in for long periods of time. Razer's gaming seats may not be the most affordable out there, but the Razer Iskur V2 will give your spine a lot of love for its price tag, and that's exactly why I'm such a fan. Floating backrests are becoming more common in gaming chairs, but Razer's approach to its adjustability is second to none so far. Like previous Iskur models, it takes a firm but fair approach to comfort and caters to those gamers who want a muted aesthetic. Of all of this brand's gaming chairs so far, this may just be the one that gives you the most bang for your buck.

Best controller - Azeron Cyborg II

(Image credit: Future)

The Azeron Cyborg II improves upon the brilliance of the original Cyborg. It's my favorite gaming controller this year, combining the comfort of the best PC controllers with the speed and functionality of a keyboard.

If you've never been comfortable playing on a keyboard, but you want more functionality than even the most "pro" controllers can give you, where do you turn? Moreover, if you're transitioning from console to PC, how can you get the best of both worlds?

Azeron's Cyborg keypads have been around for a few years now, but the brand's latest model, the Azeron Cyborg II, dropped in the last few months. It'd be easy to chalk it up to a simple USB-C refresh at first glance, but the brilliant Latvian company has made small refinements to its passion project that make a huge difference.

The result is something that requires a bit of a learning curve to get used to, but soon feels like the most intuitive way to interact with video games. This keypad is like someone time-traveled to the future, saw the innovative hardware that humans were using, and snuck it back to us.

Runner up PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox Last year's winner saw a refresh this year with its Xbox release. The Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox is arguably even better than the original thanks to the addition of rumble. It's a small change, but it increases this Esports gamepad's single-player potential and overall feel. The incredibly versatile modular build never ceases to add massive value to this controller, but the fact you can now get Hall sensor stick modules for it makes it even easier to recommend.

Best VR headset - Pico 4 Ultra

(Image credit: Future)

The Pico 4 Ultra is the Meta Quest competitor the industry needs right now. With Meta's headsets in such a dominant position in the standalone market, there's a real demand for an alternative to keep things moving forward, and Pico delivered that in droves this year.

By all accounts, this VR headset was very close to not being made. There were rumors circulating that this brand was done with making hardware after the original Pico 4 struggled to make ground against the Quest 2. Nonetheless, the Pico 4 Ultra is here, and it's an excellent alternative, packing more RAM, higher-definition front cameras, and a bigger battery than the Meta Quest 3. It's hard for me to pick a favorite between the Quest 3 and Pico 4 Ultra because, in truth, they're neck-and-neck. If I had to choose though, I think Pico might just have the edge as a gamer's headset.

Its design has an excellent way of distributing its weight so that it's comfortable to wear for long periods of time - and that's something that even the best VR headsets can struggle with. Its controllers are longer and have some extra buttons too, which feels strangely more immersive in VR games. This headset even sports the same chipset and Pancake lenses that make the Quest 3 so attractive.

It's a real shame that the Pico 4 Ultra is only available in the UK and Europe right now because I think if more shoppers had access to a quality Quest 3 alternative, it would only help the VR industry to thrive. In the next year, I really hope enough noise is made about this headset so that the consideration of moving to the US is in sight. This really is the best mixed reality headset to launch this year if you want to play games - and it doesn't cost $3,500!

Runner up Meta Quest 3S If you went back in time to five years ago and told us that there would soon be an entry-level standalone VR headset that would feature full-color passthrough, mixed-reality features, fully integrated room tracking, and the ability to play all the greatest VR games, we might not believe you. If you had then made the bold claim that all of that would be available for $300, we'd likely have laughed in your face. The Meta Quest 3S is that headset, and although it's come up slightly short against the Pico 4 Ultra this year, its success as a budget VR device is an excellent sign of what's to come in this market.

Best 3D printer - Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

An easy to use 3D printer with fantastic thermal controls, Anycubic is my go-to device from 2024.

When I'm making 3D-printed miniatures for the best tabletop RPGs or terrain to use in wargaming, I want the process to be as easy as possible. Personally, I don't have the time to be fussing over many technical details – and I suspect many of you will be the same.

That's why the Mono M7 Pro is such a winner in my eyes. Besides yielding incredible results out of the box with no mucking about by me, it nips a problem I often have at this time of year in the bud: resin temperature. I usually have to leave nearby windows open for airflow when printing, but that runs the risk of dropping ambient temperature and thus making resin less pliable (e.g. more prone to going wrong). Thanks to the M7 Pro's heated vat, though, it stays toasty regardless and my print failures have been dramatically reduced as a result. Yes, we've seen this kind of technology before. But considering all the other bells and whistles included here (such as self-levelling, a fancy resin removal device, and subtle but handy ease-of-use tweaks), this machine edges out the competition when it comes to accessibility among the best 3D printers.

In addition, this thing is fast. I don't know what sorcery Anycubic has deployed to achieve this, but it's comfortably the quickest resin printer I've used. Considering the fact that the models are pumped out at a crisp 14K resolution as well, this version of the Photon series can't help but impress. As I mentioned in our Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro review, "of everything I've tested so far in 2024, it's the standout."

Runner up Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra This machine's revolutionary tilt-release technology looks set to be a game-changer, and I'd be very happy if it became an industry standard. When combined with this machine's built-in camera for tracking progress, 12K resolution, and features to improve useability, Elegoo is really onto something here. You can find out more in my full Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra review.

Best board game - Life in Reterra

(Image credit: Future)

It's rare that a game has me itching to reset the board and start over the moment I've finished a match, but Life in Reterra is one of them.

Thanks to simple yet impressively versatile mechanics, it eases players into the swing of things whilst teasing them with a clutch of 'what ifs.' What follows is one of the best board games I've played in a long time.

Even though Life in Reterra's set in a world where civilization has come to an end, you won't mind much; rather than devolving into Viking-style biker gangs or mutant monstrosities, humanity has come together to rebuild society instead. As a result, your aim is to construct buildings on an ever-growing set of tiles to earn points. Whoever has the highest score by the end wins… but the road there isn't easy by any means. These buildings come in different sizes that you may struggle to find space for, and they all have distinct powers as well. Some give you extra points if you build them on the edge of your board, for example, while others allow you to place 'relics' (which boost your score) when you fulfill a specific criteria. Seeing as the game ends once players have made a four-by-four square of tiles, you've got to juggle forward planning, efficiency, and the best bonuses for your particular strategy. It's surprisingly deep.

Because there are three sets of two-sided buildings (each carrying their own benefit) to choose from or mix and match with, this game also has more replayability than most I've seen this year. There are many worthy candidates from 2024 that deserve heaps of praise, of course, but this is the one that's stuck with me. As I mentioned in my Life in Reterra review, I can see it becoming a modern classic.

Runner up Sky Team There's a good reason why this 2-player board game walked away with one of the industry's most prestigious awards; you'll struggle to find a better blend of teamwork and strategizing. Forcing you to land a plane with limited communication across a variety of unique scenarios, it leaves you engrossed. Like we said in our Sky Team review, it "packs a lot of strategy and fun into a small box."

Best projector - BenQ X3100i

(Image credit: Future)

The BenQ X3100i took over from its predecessor, the X3000i earlier this year with a range of image upgrades and some fancy new features under the hood.

It's the only projector I tested this year that allowed for super-fast console gameplay, and one of the best 4K throwers I've binge-watched as well. The X3100i improves contrast and brightness compared to the previous model, pushing 3,300 lumens across a super vibrant image that manages to hold up on even the cheapest of screens (or even a bare wall). With HDR10 and powerful speakers thrown in, this is everything you need for console gaming on the even bigger screen.

The best projectors can be chunky devices, but the X3100i manages to keep things more streamlined than larger Horizon models. The 10.7 x 8.4 x 10.2-inch form factor rises a little taller than the previous model, but it's still easily placed on most shelves and is light enough to be mounted with a wide range of brackets as well. Placement is much less of a headache than usual here as well. Vertical lens shift has been added via a small dial at the top of the device - a particularly premium feature that doesn't often make its way to 4K projectors in this price range.

The brand also debuted its SettingXchange software with this device - essentially a bank of presets tailored to specific games that negates the need for an in-depth technical understanding of your picture to get the best experience possible.