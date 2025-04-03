Former Blizzard boss says it's a "hard pass for me on Switch 2" as he points out its high cost and expresses uncertainty about its performance: "Same low frames, $80 games"

Nintendo has now fully lifted the veil on the Switch 2 , and while yesterday's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news was full of exciting reveals for upcoming Switch 2 games alongside a better look at the new hardware, not everyone is impressed. Namely, former Blizzard boss Mike Ybarra says it's a "hard pass for me on Switch 2."

Reacting on Twitter shortly after yesterday's Direct wrapped up, Ybarra, who left Blizzard last year, explains his reasoning: "I basically play Mario and Zelda on it. Switch 2 will cost more, same low frames, $80 games , etc. I'll stick with PC and skip Mario and Zelda for a while."

I basically play Mario and Zelda on it. Switch 2 will cost more, same low frames, $80 games, etc. I'll stick with PC and skip Mario and Zelda for a while. pic.twitter.com/NsKtr00pPqApril 2, 2025

Yesterday, Nintendo confirmed that the upcoming console boasts a 1080p 120fps LCD screen , so its frame rate should be significantly improved from its predecessor. That also means that upgraded Switch 2 Edition versions of original Switch games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom can run at a higher frame rate than what we're used to. The console also has 4K support in docked mode , although frame rate will be capped at 60fps in 4K.

Even with these promises of a smoother experience, Ybarra doesn't seem entirely convinced about the console's improved frame rate being as good as it appeared in yesterday's Direct. "Having built consoles and watched marketing at work, never believe frames in marketing material until third-party folks test it and publish results in games," he adds. "It's less powerful vs. today's consoles and they barely do 4K 60 uniformly."

Nintendo will be showing off seven hours of hands-on Switch 2 gameplay over the course of today and tomorrow thanks to its upcoming Treehouse streams, so that should help give a better idea of how games will run on the console. We'll be given a deeper look at Mario Kart World , Metroid Prime 4: Beyond , and more.

Be sure to check out our roundup of everything we know about Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders so you can be ready to get the new console on its launch day, June 5.