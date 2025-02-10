Even after testing a ridiculous amount of headsets, I'm still madly in love with this SteelSeries PS5 headset and now it's dropped under $100

It's officially the month of love, and it's been a busy time for reviewing gaming headsets. I've had a fair few already come my way, and while I've been impressed with what other major tech brands have to offer, I still can't get the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P out of my mind.



Right now, you'll find the wireless gaming headset for just $96.51 on Amazon, a whole $26 off its MSRP of $129.99. With this discount in tow, Amazon has shaved off $33.48 off the mid-range pair of cups, making one of the best gaming headsets more in line with other brand's budget offerings.



This discount may not seem huge, but its new low price is only $10 away from the lowest I've ever seen for the pair of cups. It also marks one of the rare occasions where the Arctis Nova 5P has dropped in price just below the $100 mark, which I've only witnessed during last year's Black Friday and holiday sales. After the big sales events were over and done with, the PS5 headset shot back up in price so I recommend grabbing it for this budget-friendly price drop while you still can.

Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P in 2025?

(Image credit: Future)

Plenty of headsets have come my way since the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P dropped last year. Yet, still to this day, it remains one of the best PS5 headsets I've ever had the pleasure of popping on my noggin.

Its incredibly lightweight form factor and comfortable fit is initially what drove me to fall in love with the pair of cups. At just 265g, it's one of the lightest headsets I've ever come across, which is a lifesaver for someone who regularly loses days to painful migraines.



The headset continued to impress me with its Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz capabilities, which were incredibly simple to set up. Inserting the tiny accompanying dongle into my PS5 was all I needed to have that latency-free connection and experience the power of the 40mm Neodymium audio drivers had to offer. Experiencing the horrors of my favorite games, like Dead by Daylight, sounded crystal clear, which was to be expected with the high-quality audio expectations set by previous SteelSeries peripherals. This was only emphasized after downloading the free accompanying SteelSeries app, which helped unlock the full potential of the Arctis Nova 5P.



The app contains a huge list of audio presets tailored to not just a huge list of games, but even presets developed alongside notable live-streamers and content creators. With the Dead by Daylight preset equipped, I actually managed to survive more matches as the intricate details of the audio were brought out to their fullest. It also helped that the ClearCast retractable microphone carried my voice clearly to friends, making our convincing plans to escape the killer's clutches easier than ever.

(Image credit: Future)

While I have hands-on experience with the PlayStation version of the Arctis Nova 5X wireless headset, there are also models specifically designed for Xbox consoles and PC platforms. As well as a white colorway available for the Arctis Nova 5P for those who don't like their PS5 accessories to have that all-black aesthetic.



Alternatively, if you have a little bit extra cash to spare and regularly switch it up from playing your PS5 to your PC and back again, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless may be more your jam. Still boasting of the brand's build and audio quality, the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is the next step up from the 5P.



The high-end headset comes with hot-swappable batteries, putting an end to the tedious process on waiting for your headset to charge. All you need to do is pop one of them within the accompanying 'Base Station' while the other is siting in your cups. This Base Station is also the bread and butter of the wireless headset, and what truly sets it apart from the Arctis Nova 5P.



The compact device allows you to hook up your headset to multiple platforms at once, and switch between them at a moment's notice. Already blasted through the latest PlayStation Plus monthly releases? Just use the control wheel of the base station to switch to your Steam Deck, PC, or Xbox Series X.



As one of the best gaming headsets SteelSeries has to offer, this Arctis Nova Pro Wireless does cost substantially more. With that in mind, if you spent most of your time with a Sony DualSense in hand, the Arctis Nova 5P is likely a better fit for your needs and the easier one of the two to recommend. It doesn't hurt that the PS5 headset is under $100 right now, either.

Aren't too fused about the PS5? Check out our guide to the best Xbox Series X headsets and the best Nintendo Switch headsets for our top picks. We've also gathered all the best PC headsets for gaming in one place so you can find the perfect pair of cups for your platform of choice.