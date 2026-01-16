The iMP Gaming DLX2 Nintendo Switch 2 Charging Stand came to the rescue of my gaming clutter | Review

Just like most console covers, the iMP Gaming DLX2 Nintendo Switch 2 Charging Stand is a pretty niche accessory. Unlike the best Switch controllers or headsets, it's not going to hugely elevate your day-to-day experience with the new Ninty handheld however, the stand did help keep my setup all confined in one, easy-to-reach place. Its headset rest meant I could always find where I left my pair of cups, and the LEDs brightened up my livingroom at night, making it stand out amongst the cluttered living room unit it sat on. The DLX2 isn't the biggest must-have Switch 2 add-on out there, but if you have a spare headset and Joy-Cons and want a place to keep them stored, the DLX2 is reasonably priced and will get the job done.

Console stands have always felt a bit unnecessary. They feel even more redundant when you factor in the Nintendo Switch 2, as it comes packaged with the official Switch 2 dock, which not only keeps it nice and charged, but gives you a place to store it.

That was how I felt before I got multiple weeks of experience with the iMP Gaming DLX2 Multi-Function Charger Stand. I still see them as niche Switch 2 accessories that only a few people (like those with kids or hoarding attributes like me) will find much use for, but I now understand why these pop up when searching for the best add-ons to any Ninty setup. Having the £34.99 (Amazon UK) device as a fixture of my livingroom allowed me to keep better track of not just my Switch 2 gubbins like any headsets or spare controllers, and made my main-room gaming setup feel more unified. Something I sorely needed as an individual whose house is full to the brim with Nintendo tech.

Annoyingly, the DLX2 remains exclusive to the UK for now. If your New Year's resolution was to neaten up your Switch 2 setup and you're based in the US, you'll have to look elsewhere. JSAUX did unveil a similar product at CES 2026, and third-party brands like Fastsnail have one of their own available at US retailers, but I hope that the DLX2 managed to one day make it across the pond.

Design

The DLX2 Multi-Function Charger Stand from iMP Gaming isn't the nicest Switch 2 accessory to look at, but looks can be deceiving.

Without the dock and other accessories attached, it's essentially just a plain black plastic, rectangular board with a large plastic stick sitting out from it. At least it's not entirely devoid of color, as both the adapter (which connects to the dock to keep it in place) and the game storage tray are draped out in that classic neon red that you find on the Switch family of gaming handhelds, including on the left Joy-Con of the Switch 2.

That being said, it's not the kind of accessory you'd sit and gawk at. At least, not until you've got it equipped with all your various Switch 2 gubbins. Once the dock is attached, you've popped one of the best Nintendo Switch headsets, like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless, hanging on the rest that pokes out from the left-hand side. Once it's filled up with accessories, the DLX2 gives off that professional flair, as it transforms the area where you'd just have your Switch 2 dock and controllers spewed around it into a neat and tidy command center.

It looks better once the LED lighting is switched on, especially in low-light scenarios. But I'll dive into that a bit later.

Features

I was pretty surprised when I pulled the DLX2 out of the box for the first time. I was expecting a lot more pieces to the puzzle, and had set aside a grueling evening putting all the various bits of the plastic gadget together. Instead, there were just three separate parts to put together, and that was that.

The base, headrest, and adapter all came seperately but they fit together like a super easy jigsaw puzzle. Once together, I was left to slide the Switch 2 dock onto the top of the stand and ensure the two USB ports of the red adapter were inserted into its sides. It's this connection that not only powers the entire stand, including its LED lighting and ability to charge additional Joy-Cons, but also prevents the dock from moving around on the base.

The neat thing about this adapter is that its height is adjustable, so that it can be used alongside the original Switch and Switch OLED dock. I really like this addition, as it means that any parent who bought this for their kid can grab it now and still make use of it when they're ready to bestow the new shiny Switch 2 upon their nerdy offspring. Nothing makes me happier than an accessory that's backwards compatible, especially as it pushes the pretty reasonable £34.99 MSRP of the stand even further.